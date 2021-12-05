 Skip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Dec. 5

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Fortney, Fortney and Fortney, 308 Third St. S., roof, $25,000.

Duane Deml, 1300 Caledonia St., commercial alteration, $75,000.

Rebecca Norcross, 1618 Salem Road, fence, $300.

Justin Hein, 1491 Redfield St., alteration, $7,500.

Victor Towne, 2833 Hamilton St., foundation.

Manuel Jesus Alas, 821 Clinton St., roof, $4,000.

Paul Bagniefski, 4120 Cliffside Drive, deck, $55,000.

Deboer Family Living Trust, 2946 Luoyang Ave., commercial addition, $846,387.

City of La Crosse, 1508 Liberty St., new single-family home, $200,000.

Green Bay Street Properties LLC, 944 Green Bay St., sign, $2,695.

James Jester, 2126 Charles St., roof, $7,400.

Seegersells, LLC, 3321 Fairchild St. E., alteration, $5,000.

3003 Airport Road LLC, 3003 Airport Road, commercial alteration, $3,153,600.

City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., commercial alteration, $25,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Top Property LLC, W2816 Kammel Coulee Road, accessory building, $55,000.

Daniel Hougom, W6406 Willow Wood Court, new single-family home, $400,000.

Timothy Paul Trust and Kristine Paul Trust, W3795 Highland Drive, new single-family home, $490,000.

Scott Gorzlancyk Revocable Trust and Lynn Gorzlancyk Revocable Trust, W6030 Bucklin Road, solar panel, $18,842.

