La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Dec. 5

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Fortney, Fortney and Fortney, 308 Third St. S., roof, $25,000.
Duane Deml, 1300 Caledonia St., commercial alteration, $75,000.
Rebecca Norcross, 1618 Salem Road, fence, $300.
Justin Hein, 1491 Redfield St., alteration, $7,500.
Victor Towne, 2833 Hamilton St., foundation.
Manuel Jesus Alas, 821 Clinton St., roof, $4,000.
Paul Bagniefski, 4120 Cliffside Drive, deck, $55,000.
Deboer Family Living Trust, 2946 Luoyang Ave., commercial addition, $846,387.
City of La Crosse, 1508 Liberty St., new single-family home, $200,000.
Green Bay Street Properties LLC, 944 Green Bay St., sign, $2,695.
James Jester, 2126 Charles St., roof, $7,400.
Seegersells, LLC, 3321 Fairchild St. E., alteration, $5,000.
3003 Airport Road LLC, 3003 Airport Road, commercial alteration, $3,153,600.
City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., commercial alteration, $25,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Top Property LLC, W2816 Kammel Coulee Road, accessory building, $55,000.
Daniel Hougom, W6406 Willow Wood Court, new single-family home, $400,000.
Timothy Paul Trust and Kristine Paul Trust, W3795 Highland Drive, new single-family home, $490,000.
Scott Gorzlancyk Revocable Trust and Lynn Gorzlancyk Revocable Trust, W6030 Bucklin Road, solar panel, $18,842.