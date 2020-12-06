 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Dec. 6
0 comments
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Dec. 6

{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Jane Brannan Tamboli, 520 15th St. S., solar panel, $19,596.

Diane Walleser, 4526 Oak Drive, deck, $10,000.

Kevin Timmerman, 504 Fifth Ave. S., garage, $1,000.

Russell Fredrickson,, 2912 Losey Blvd. S., deck, $5,400.

Ryan Kennedy, 1628 Green Bay St., deck, $4,000.

Dianne Felland, 215 Seventh St. S., fence, $3,179.

Family & Children’s Center, 2507 West St., sign, $4,825.

William Raven, 2150 21st Terrace S., alteration, $2,000.

Dale Hansen, 4330 Brickyard Lane, addition, $54,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Beaver Properties LLC, N6787 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $550,000.

High Point Retreats LLC, N7703 and N7705 Wanlass Road, gazebo, $9,000.

Cretestone Properties 5 LLC, W8068 STate Road 35, accessory building, $3,000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the most roommates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News