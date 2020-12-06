La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Dec. 6

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Jane Brannan Tamboli, 520 15th St. S., solar panel, $19,596.
Diane Walleser, 4526 Oak Drive, deck, $10,000.
Kevin Timmerman, 504 Fifth Ave. S., garage, $1,000.
Russell Fredrickson,, 2912 Losey Blvd. S., deck, $5,400.
Ryan Kennedy, 1628 Green Bay St., deck, $4,000.
Dianne Felland, 215 Seventh St. S., fence, $3,179.
Family & Children’s Center, 2507 West St., sign, $4,825.
William Raven, 2150 21st Terrace S., alteration, $2,000.
Dale Hansen, 4330 Brickyard Lane, addition, $54,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Beaver Properties LLC, N6787 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $550,000.
High Point Retreats LLC, N7703 and N7705 Wanlass Road, gazebo, $9,000.
Cretestone Properties 5 LLC, W8068 STate Road 35, accessory building, $3,000.
