La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, December 15

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Nyhus Schaffer, 171 29th St. S., $25,000.
Daniel Clark, 2519 Jackson St., demolition.
Kou Andy Vang, 1027 Caledonia St., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 1332 Caledonia St., demolition.
Anthony Nehring, 713 Ferry St., roof, $4,000.
Kou Andy Vang, 1027 Caledonia St., new single-family home, $230,000.
Mark CArpenter, 205 22nd St. S., alteration, $9,448.
Central States Warehouse, 1629 Caledonia St., airport height.
Mina Investments LLC, 1127 Avon St., fence, $2,500.
M&M Durtsche Trust of 2018, 1619 King St., fence, $500.
Ann Vanatta, 2021 King St., fence, $9,000.
First Bank La Crosse Building Corp, 201 Main St., antenna, $50,000.
Central States Warehouse, 1629 Caledonia St., antenna, $50,000.
City of La Crosse, 2916 Fanta Reed Road, demolition.
K&J Apartment Rentals LLC, 1208 STate St., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 300 Harborview Plaza, foundation, $41,650.
Kwik Trip, 2200 Palace St., industrial addition, $30,000,000.
Paige Schneider, 1108 Seventh St. S., roof, $1,000.
Steven Bina, 307 19th St. S., roof, $17,000.
Jon Przywojski, 334 21st St. S., roof, $7,812.
Paul Gerrard, 127 22nd St. S., roof, $1,000.
PE Rentals LLC, 1107 Kane St., sign, $600.
George Griffith, 1330 Nakomis Ave., alteration, $250,000.
Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 611 Adams St., alteration, $50,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Derek and Kailee Witt, W6019 County Road S., addition, $60,000.
Jane Brockway, W6474 County Road V, cell tower, $205,000.
Martin Kirchner, W2673 Clarence Court, new single-family home, $200,000.