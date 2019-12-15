You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, December 15
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, December 15

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Nyhus Schaffer, 171 29th St. S., $25,000.

Daniel Clark, 2519 Jackson St., demolition.

Kou Andy Vang, 1027 Caledonia St., demolition.

City of La Crosse, 1332 Caledonia St., demolition.

Anthony Nehring, 713 Ferry St., roof, $4,000.

Kou Andy Vang, 1027 Caledonia St., new single-family home, $230,000.

Mark CArpenter, 205 22nd St. S., alteration, $9,448.

Central States Warehouse, 1629 Caledonia St., airport height.

Mina Investments LLC, 1127 Avon St., fence, $2,500.

M&M Durtsche Trust of 2018, 1619 King St., fence, $500.

Ann Vanatta, 2021 King St., fence, $9,000.

First Bank La Crosse Building Corp, 201 Main St., antenna, $50,000.

Central States Warehouse, 1629 Caledonia St., antenna, $50,000.

City of La Crosse, 2916 Fanta Reed Road, demolition.

K&J Apartment Rentals LLC, 1208 STate St., demolition.

City of La Crosse, 300 Harborview Plaza, foundation, $41,650.

Kwik Trip, 2200 Palace St., industrial addition, $30,000,000.

Paige Schneider, 1108 Seventh St. S., roof, $1,000.

Steven Bina, 307 19th St. S., roof, $17,000.

Jon Przywojski, 334 21st St. S., roof, $7,812.

Paul Gerrard, 127 22nd St. S., roof, $1,000.

PE Rentals LLC, 1107 Kane St., sign, $600.

George Griffith, 1330 Nakomis Ave., alteration, $250,000.

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 611 Adams St., alteration, $50,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Derek and Kailee Witt, W6019 County Road S., addition, $60,000.

Jane Brockway, W6474 County Road V, cell tower, $205,000.

Martin Kirchner, W2673 Clarence Court, new single-family home, $200,000.

