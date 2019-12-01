La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, December 1

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Katherine Brunslik, 2856 31st St. S., fence, $10,000.
Moore & Moore Renovating and Construction Inc., 1110 10th St. S., shed, $3,500.
Stephen Lee, 2423 Chase St., fence, $5,256.
Timothy Acklin, 1614 Main St., fence, $5,600.
Maureen Addis, 1642 Loomis St., deck, $1,500.
Schenone and Rosensweig LLC, 3519 Mormon Coulee Road, parking lot, $23,000.
JJAWC LLC, 509 Second St. N., commercial tenant build-out, $680,000.
City of La Crosse, 1716 Avon St., demolition.
Shea Ealey Rentals LLC, 1323 Jackson St., demolition.
Austin Franks, 422 28th St. S., demolition.
Kwik Trip, 2200 Palace St., institutional addition, $10,000,000.
Donald Greengrass, 724 24th St. N., roof, $16,500.
Patrick Corran, 2554 Edgewood Place, roof, $22,000.
Terry Schlintz, 727 Monitor St., roof, $6,500.
Commercial Properties Partners LLC, 3216 Commerce St., sign, $7,900.
Great River Homes LLC, 6128 River Run Road, new single-family home, $150,000.
Great River Homes LLC, 6126 River Run Road, new single-family home, $150,000.
Moore & Moore renovating and Construction Inc., 1110 10th St. S., single family home alteration, $120,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
David Herlitzke Jr., W8288 County Road Z, new commercial building, $18,000.
Jerold and Vickie King, 1505 La Crescent St., new single-family home, $95,000.
MCP Properties LLC, W7468 County Road ZN, new industrial building, $75,000.