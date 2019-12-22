La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, December 22

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Jerold King, 1505 La Crescent St. airport height.
Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 957 Hood St., accessory garage, $10,000.
Adam Dvorak, 2311 31st St. S., accessory fence, $4,948.
Coulee Auto LLC, 229 Rose St., commercial alteration, $3,140.
D&E Skemp Trust, 312 State St., commercial alteration, $7,500.
VSC Corporation, 4008 Mormon Coulee Road, commercial alteration, $15,000.
City of La Crosse, 300 Harborview Plaza, commercial alteration, $25,000.
City of La Crosse, 1314 Fifth Ave. S., demolition.
Sena Ellenze, 1521 Travis St., demolition.
Willow Grove LLC, 1417 13th St. S., demolition.
Coulee Auto LLC, 229 Rose St., demolition.
Kwik Trip, 1626 Oak St., industrial alteration, $30,000.
Commercial Properties Partners LLC, 3216 Commerce St., industrial alteration, $135,103.
Gundersen Clinic LTD, 710 Denton St., institutional alteration, $750,000.
Fraternia Corp, 646 Breezy Point Road, sign, $19,990.
Madison Place LLC, 2504 Madison Place, alteration, $50,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Terry Weiland, 1000 Commercial Court, commercial garages, $18,000.
Emily Kuehl, 613 Westwood Drive, picture window, $2,000.
Ann McDonald, 1324 Cliffview Ave., sump pump and windows, $1,559.
Gundersen Health Systems, 3111 Gundersen Drive, commercial remodel, $300,000.
McDonald’s USA LLC, 9398 State Road 16, commercial addition, $450,000.
Alison Ethridge, 304 Main St., tenant remodel, $5,000.