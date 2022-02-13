La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 13

LA CROSSE COUNTY
Joseph Lord, W8219 Oepka St., new single-family home, $59,500.
Galen and Susan Riediger, W2797 Buol Road, deck, $2,800.
James and Amy Noel, W8015 County Road ZB, solar panel, $26,964.
Andrew and Jennifer Jones, W8219 Oepka St., alterations, $4,000.
Gary Goodenough, W3673 County Road DE.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Bethany Riverside Lutheran, 2575 27th St. S., $45,000.
David Blowers, 2419 13th Place S., deck, $11,892.
GEF Enterprises, 816 Cass St., demolition.
Teresa Pederson, 3501 Elm Drive, foundation, $4,848.
Exchange Building LLC, 508 Jay St., demolition.
Kwik Trip, 2004 Kramer St., demolition.
People are also reading…
Michael Heights Apartments LLC, 420 Fifth Ave. S., alteration, $75,000.
Michaela Smith, 102 27th St. S., demolition.
Laura Zitelman, 3005 Baier Lane, alteration, $30,000.
Hy-Vee Inc, 4200 State Road 16, foundation, $447,420.
Marine Credit Union, 300 Second St. N., sign, $500.