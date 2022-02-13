 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 13

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Joseph Lord, W8219 Oepka St., new single-family home, $59,500.

Galen and Susan Riediger, W2797 Buol Road, deck, $2,800.

James and Amy Noel, W8015 County Road ZB, solar panel, $26,964.

Andrew and Jennifer Jones, W8219 Oepka St., alterations, $4,000.

Gary Goodenough, W3673 County Road DE.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Bethany Riverside Lutheran, 2575 27th St. S., $45,000.

David Blowers, 2419 13th Place S., deck, $11,892.

GEF Enterprises, 816 Cass St., demolition.

Teresa Pederson, 3501 Elm Drive, foundation, $4,848.

Exchange Building LLC, 508 Jay St., demolition.

Kwik Trip, 2004 Kramer St., demolition.

Michael Heights Apartments LLC, 420 Fifth Ave. S., alteration, $75,000.

Michaela Smith, 102 27th St. S., demolition.

Laura Zitelman, 3005 Baier Lane, alteration, $30,000.

Hy-Vee Inc, 4200 State Road 16, foundation, $447,420.

Marine Credit Union, 300 Second St. N., sign, $500.

