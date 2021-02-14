La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 14

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Barbara Otto, 1736 Prospect St., fence, $11,769.
Begley Wireless Consulting Services LLC, 1230 Badger St., antenna, $18,500.
Property Logic LLC, 6103 River Run Road, demolition.
John Wettstein, 920 Jackson St., demolition.
John Boland, 348 19th St. S., roof, $8,100.
Riverland Rentals LLC, 1823 Kane St., alteration, $5,000.
Pamela Conley, 2508 Prospect St., addition, $2,500.
Joseph Ziolkowski, N4542 Old Hickory Drive, addition, $170,000.
Kathryn A. Keppel Revocable Trust, 2323 King St., alteration, $80,000.
Thomas Feeny, 619 Ferry St., alteration, $4,500.
Wisconsin Conf. Association of Seven Day Adventists, 2121 La Crosse St., solar panel, $16,413.
Amy Goede, 4043 County Road B, fence, $10,476.
1300 Norplex Drive Acquisitions LLC, 1309 Norplex Drive, commercial alteration, $11,785.
Jean Wozniak, 1235 Redfield St., demolition.
Gateway Real Estate LLC, 1006 19th St. S., demolition.
E&S La Crosse LLC, 2505 State Road, sign, $3,692.
Simon Martindale, 818 20th St. S., alteration, $3,000.
Nicholas Mier, 1616 Loomis St., alteration, $12,000.
Eric Conrad, 2204 Barlow St., alteration, $16,000.
Bluffview Corporation, 1541 Wood St., alteration, $2,150.
Mathew Steers, 2138 Mississippi St., alteration, $15,000.
Steven Klar, 1730 Ohlsun Court, alteration, $80,000.
David Erickson, 2540 Seventh St. S., alteration, $170,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Emily Stacey, 2801 Bergamot Place, remodel, $80,000.
Ari and Christin Skolnik, 606 14th Ave. N., four season room, $50,000.
Pha Vang, 2122 Craig Lane E., sunroom, $48,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Michael and Melissa Klein, N5667 Sunset Drive, accessory building, $8,756.
Joseph and Linda Kastantin, N1702 Paris Angel Drive, accessory building, $5,000.
Rundahl Ranch LTD, N592 and N596 Kreibich Road, addition, $20,000.
Terry Torgerson, N1165 Brookside Drive, accessory building, $8,000.