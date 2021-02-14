 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 14
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 14

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Barbara Otto, 1736 Prospect St., fence, $11,769.

Begley Wireless Consulting Services LLC, 1230 Badger St., antenna, $18,500.

Property Logic LLC, 6103 River Run Road, demolition.

John Wettstein, 920 Jackson St., demolition.

John Boland, 348 19th St. S., roof, $8,100.

Riverland Rentals LLC, 1823 Kane St., alteration, $5,000.

Pamela Conley, 2508 Prospect St., addition, $2,500.

Joseph Ziolkowski, N4542 Old Hickory Drive, addition, $170,000.

Kathryn A. Keppel Revocable Trust, 2323 King St., alteration, $80,000.

Thomas Feeny, 619 Ferry St., alteration, $4,500.

Wisconsin Conf. Association of Seven Day Adventists, 2121 La Crosse St., solar panel, $16,413.

Amy Goede, 4043 County Road B, fence, $10,476.

1300 Norplex Drive Acquisitions LLC, 1309 Norplex Drive, commercial alteration, $11,785.

Jean Wozniak, 1235 Redfield St., demolition.

Gateway Real Estate LLC, 1006 19th St. S., demolition.

E&S La Crosse LLC, 2505 State Road, sign, $3,692.

Simon Martindale, 818 20th St. S., alteration, $3,000.

Nicholas Mier, 1616 Loomis St., alteration, $12,000.

Eric Conrad, 2204 Barlow St., alteration, $16,000.

Bluffview Corporation, 1541 Wood St., alteration, $2,150.

Mathew Steers, 2138 Mississippi St., alteration, $15,000.

Steven Klar, 1730 Ohlsun Court, alteration, $80,000.

David Erickson, 2540 Seventh St. S., alteration, $170,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Emily Stacey, 2801 Bergamot Place, remodel, $80,000.

Ari and Christin Skolnik, 606 14th Ave. N., four season room, $50,000.

Pha Vang, 2122 Craig Lane E., sunroom, $48,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Michael and Melissa Klein, N5667 Sunset Drive, accessory building, $8,756.

Joseph and Linda Kastantin, N1702 Paris Angel Drive, accessory building, $5,000.

Rundahl Ranch LTD, N592 and N596 Kreibich Road, addition, $20,000.

Terry Torgerson, N1165 Brookside Drive, accessory building, $8,000.

Michael and REbecca Lusk, N906 County Road PI, solar panel, $20,917.

