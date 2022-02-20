La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 20

CITY OF LA CROSSE
320 Pearl LLC, 320 Pearl St., commercial tenant buildout, $175,000.
Jacob Honaker, 2146 23rd St. S., alteration, $10,000.
John Johnson, 911 Livingston St., deck, $2,200.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Jeffrey and Patricia Lokken, W6643 Hidden Valley Road, deck, $75,000.
Steven and Melissa Bell, W4022 Bostwick Lane, garage, $20,000.
Katie and Andrew Reding, W3197 Walker Road, addition, $60,000.
