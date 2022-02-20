 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 20

CITY OF LA CROSSE

320 Pearl LLC, 320 Pearl St., commercial tenant buildout, $175,000.

Jacob Honaker, 2146 23rd St. S., alteration, $10,000.

John Johnson, 911 Livingston St., deck, $2,200.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Jeffrey and Patricia Lokken, W6643 Hidden Valley Road, deck, $75,000.

Steven and Melissa Bell, W4022 Bostwick Lane, garage, $20,000.

Katie and Andrew Reding, W3197 Walker Road, addition, $60,000.

