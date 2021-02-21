 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 21
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 21

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Susan Schroeder Joint Trust, 215 20th St. S., solar panel, $15,686.

Driftless Outdoors LLC, 1810 State St., gazebo, $40,000.

Coulee Auto Properties LLC, 1411 Rose St., alteration, $170,000.

Eric Fortney, 306 Pearl St., alteration, $15,000.

City of La Crosse, 300 Harborview Plaza, sign, $8,000.

Zachary Szudy, 2944 Leonard St., addition, $94,750.

Ronald Oleson, 1831 Sunset Drive, alteration, $10,000.

River Valley Ventures LLC, 2829 Hamilton St., new single-family home, $185,000.

Nicholas Gutierrez, 1002 Fifth Ave. S., alteration, $15,000.

Heather Reyerson, 1425 Loomis St., alteration, $40,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

David Dawson, 2624 Spring Hill Way, pool, $48,712.

Pat and Sarah Lamke, 1593 Young Drive East, home improvement, $10,000.

Space Matters LLC, 841 Second Ave. SW, new commercial building, $140,000.

Space Matters LLC, 835 Second Ave. SW, new commercial building, $140,000.

Space Matters LLC, 831 Second Ave. SW, new commercial building, $140,000.

