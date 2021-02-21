La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 21

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Susan Schroeder Joint Trust, 215 20th St. S., solar panel, $15,686.
Driftless Outdoors LLC, 1810 State St., gazebo, $40,000.
Coulee Auto Properties LLC, 1411 Rose St., alteration, $170,000.
Eric Fortney, 306 Pearl St., alteration, $15,000.
City of La Crosse, 300 Harborview Plaza, sign, $8,000.
Zachary Szudy, 2944 Leonard St., addition, $94,750.
Ronald Oleson, 1831 Sunset Drive, alteration, $10,000.
River Valley Ventures LLC, 2829 Hamilton St., new single-family home, $185,000.
Nicholas Gutierrez, 1002 Fifth Ave. S., alteration, $15,000.
Heather Reyerson, 1425 Loomis St., alteration, $40,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
David Dawson, 2624 Spring Hill Way, pool, $48,712.
Pat and Sarah Lamke, 1593 Young Drive East, home improvement, $10,000.
Space Matters LLC, 841 Second Ave. SW, new commercial building, $140,000.
Space Matters LLC, 835 Second Ave. SW, new commercial building, $140,000.