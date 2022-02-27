 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 27

  • 0

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Judith Hooper, 5540 Orion Court, new single-family home, $600,000.

Hy-Vee, 4200 State Road 16, alteration, $14,450,115.

Peggy Crowley, 432 22nd St. S., alteration, $84,163.

WCRE 3100 LLC, 3100 Berlin Drive, foundation, $6,300,000.

City of La Crosse, 3002 Grandad Bluff Road, fence, $1,000.

WCRE 3100 LLC, 3100 Berlin Drive, new warehouse, $6,300,000.

Jeremy Krenn, 2428 Prospect St., roof, $3,570.

Michael Callahan, 238 Caledonia St., roof, $6,700.

Heather Christensen, 2210 Barnabee Road, alteration, $84,634.

Kwik Trip, 2839 Darling Court, demolition.

4601 West North LLC, 4422 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $2,650.

Kwik Trip, 1922 Ward Ave., sign, $70,000.

People are also reading…

Mark Stuhr, 2037 Liberty St., roof, $10,200.

Atlantis Trust, 4200 Mormon Coulee Road, alteration, $95,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Kenneth and Sally Uting, W5804 Hickory Point Court, accessory building, $32,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

10 tips for artificial greenery

10 tips for artificial greenery

Adding living or green elements such as plants can invigorate a room. But what if the associated maintenance isn’t feasible? Use artificial greenery.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways you can quickly fact check a viral tweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News