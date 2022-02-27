La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 27

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Judith Hooper, 5540 Orion Court, new single-family home, $600,000.
Hy-Vee, 4200 State Road 16, alteration, $14,450,115.
Peggy Crowley, 432 22nd St. S., alteration, $84,163.
WCRE 3100 LLC, 3100 Berlin Drive, foundation, $6,300,000.
City of La Crosse, 3002 Grandad Bluff Road, fence, $1,000.
WCRE 3100 LLC, 3100 Berlin Drive, new warehouse, $6,300,000.
Jeremy Krenn, 2428 Prospect St., roof, $3,570.
Michael Callahan, 238 Caledonia St., roof, $6,700.
Heather Christensen, 2210 Barnabee Road, alteration, $84,634.
Kwik Trip, 2839 Darling Court, demolition.
4601 West North LLC, 4422 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $2,650.
Kwik Trip, 1922 Ward Ave., sign, $70,000.
Mark Stuhr, 2037 Liberty St., roof, $10,200.
Atlantis Trust, 4200 Mormon Coulee Road, alteration, $95,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Kenneth and Sally Uting, W5804 Hickory Point Court, accessory building, $32,000.