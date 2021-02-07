La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 7

LA CROSSE COUNTY
Gaylord Zastrow Your Dream Home Builder LLC, W3207 County Road Q, new single-family home, $325,000.
Gaylord Zastrow Your Dream Home Builder LLC, W3209 County Road Q, new single-family home, $325,000.
Peter and Patricia Sallander, W7744 Old Highway 93, four season porch, $45,000.
RDP Investments LLC, N4671 Bangor Industrial PKY, new commercial building, $190,000.
Brett and Afton Koball, W5891 Coulee Springs Lane, alterations, $1,400.
Vicki Arndt and Kevin Torgerson, W3144 and W3146 County Road B, antenna upgrade, $10,000.