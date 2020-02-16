La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 16

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Barbara Kracklamer, 3602 Parkwood Place, fence, $450.
Fleming Commercial Investments LLC, 2010 21st St. S., deck, $1,500.
Judith Guengerich, 528 17th Place S. demolition.
Fleming Commercial Investments LLC, 2010 21st St. S., roof, $6,700.
Castle Headquarters LLC, 2216 State Road 16, sign, $6,550.
VSC Corporation, 4010 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $689.
You have free articles remaining.
Chris and Sheila Eisermann, 1023 Eighth St. S., alteration, $6,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Noodles & Company, 9417 State Road 16, build-out, $350,000.
Hom Furniture, 9519 State Road 16, roof, $230,000.
Steve Symons, 600 13th Ave. N., pool, $12,200.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Amanda and Brady Christianson, N2112 Clements Road, addition, $55,000.
Paul and Lisa Deml, N2648 Brookview Road, garage and shoreland structure, $20,000.
Christian and Tami Taylor, N6576 Forest Court, addition, $45,000.