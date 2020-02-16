You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 16
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 16

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Barbara Kracklamer, 3602 Parkwood Place, fence, $450.

Fleming Commercial Investments LLC, 2010 21st St. S., deck, $1,500.

Judith Guengerich, 528 17th Place S. demolition.

Fleming Commercial Investments LLC, 2010 21st St. S., roof, $6,700.

Castle Headquarters LLC, 2216 State Road 16, sign, $6,550.

VSC Corporation, 4010 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $689.

Chris and Sheila Eisermann, 1023 Eighth St. S., alteration, $6,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Noodles & Company, 9417 State Road 16, build-out, $350,000.

Hom Furniture, 9519 State Road 16, roof, $230,000.

Steve Symons, 600 13th Ave. N., pool, $12,200.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Amanda and Brady Christianson, N2112 Clements Road, addition, $55,000.

Paul and Lisa Deml, N2648 Brookview Road, garage and shoreland structure, $20,000.

Christian and Tami Taylor, N6576 Forest Court, addition, $45,000.

Breaking News