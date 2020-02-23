You are the owner of this article.
date 2020-02-23

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 23
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 23

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Airam Group LLC, 411 Third St. S., deck, $2,000.

City of La Crosse, 300 Harborview Plaza, commercial addition.

Abba’s Enterprise LLC, 528 Copeland Ave., commercial alteration, $10,000.

Menard Inc., 423 Charles Court, demolition.

Diocese of La Crosse, 3710 East Ave. S., roof, $31,000.

NSD Hotel Associates LLC, 56 Copeland Ave., sign, $1,430.

NSD Hotel Associates LLC, 56 Copeland Ave., sign, $3,900.

Property Logic LLC, 2635 Hemstock St., $4,650.

Luanne Kratt, 401 22nd St. N., alteration, $40,000.

William Kroner, 2524 Van Loon Road, alteration, $9,000.

Laurie Engen, 4502 Lexington Heights Drive, alteration, $4,100.

CITY OF ONALASKA

First American Roofing and Siding, 1472 State Road 35, interior commercial remodel, $40,000.

Mathew Butzler, 413 Third Ave. N., alteration, $1,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Julie Borsheim and Paul Wilhelmson, N6177 County Road ZB, addition, $71,300.

Aaron Alens Revocable Trust, Alens Family Living Trust, Todd Alens, Lynn Alens Living Trust Agreement, Nancy Alens Living Trust Agreement, Marsha Alens Revocable Trust, Lynn Alens and Nancy Alens, N8894 County Road M, accessory building, $40,000.

Dirk and Diane Olson, W5604 Deerfield Road, addition, $15,000.

