La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 2
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 2

From the La Crosse County public records: Building permits, property transfers, marriages and divorces series
CITY OF LA CROSSE

David Stark, 1532 Farnam St., deck, $5,106.

John Knudson, 5240 Creekside Place, solar panel, $9,308.

David Ritter, 1736 Madison St., roof, $7,600.

Harry J. Dahl Revocable Trust, 711 Third St. S., sign, $18,500.

Brian Turner, 2819 Quarry Place, alteration, $18,000.

Caleb Hanson, 1220 Caledonia St., alteration, $25,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Biolife Plasma Services, 1278 Rudy St., commercial remodel, $180,000.

Jeff and Margaret Fenn, 323 Larkspur Lane E., buildout, $22,000.

Joe Miller, 1320 Johnson St., bath construction, $5,000.

Nick Devault, 1530 Hoffman St., remodel, $7,000.

Curt Fossum, 335 Fifth Ave. N., updates, $37,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Patricia Heizler, N2996 Welsh Coulee Road, solar panel, $27,378.

Gary and Mary Lou Wortman, W4898 County Road Q, new accessory building, $8,300.

