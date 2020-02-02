La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Feb. 2

CITY OF LA CROSSE
David Stark, 1532 Farnam St., deck, $5,106.
John Knudson, 5240 Creekside Place, solar panel, $9,308.
David Ritter, 1736 Madison St., roof, $7,600.
Harry J. Dahl Revocable Trust, 711 Third St. S., sign, $18,500.
Brian Turner, 2819 Quarry Place, alteration, $18,000.
Caleb Hanson, 1220 Caledonia St., alteration, $25,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Biolife Plasma Services, 1278 Rudy St., commercial remodel, $180,000.
Jeff and Margaret Fenn, 323 Larkspur Lane E., buildout, $22,000.
Joe Miller, 1320 Johnson St., bath construction, $5,000.
Nick Devault, 1530 Hoffman St., remodel, $7,000.
Curt Fossum, 335 Fifth Ave. N., updates, $37,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Patricia Heizler, N2996 Welsh Coulee Road, solar panel, $27,378.
Gary and Mary Lou Wortman, W4898 County Road Q, new accessory building, $8,300.