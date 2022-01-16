La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 16

LA CROSSE COUNTY
Matthew and Melissa Shore, N7310 County Road HD, accessory building, $85,000.
Camille and Brian Lusk, W3033 Old Highway 16, solar panel, $21,397.
Dustin and Kirstin Lovell, W5886 Cedar Road, solar panel, $16,731.
