 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 16

  • 0

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Matthew and Melissa Shore, N7310 County Road HD, accessory building, $85,000.

Camille and Brian Lusk, W3033 Old Highway 16, solar panel, $21,397.

Dustin and Kirstin Lovell, W5886 Cedar Road, solar panel, $16,731.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tips for taking better smartphone photos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News