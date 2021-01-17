 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 17
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 17

CITY OF LA CROSSE

River Bank, 4401 Mormon Coulee Road, fence, $13,082.

South Avenue Self Storage LLC, 2310 South Ave. Antenna, $12,000.

KT Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1825 Victory St., addition, $500,000.

Chileda Institute Inc., 1825 Victory St., addition, $375,000.

JJAWC LLC, 401 Second St. N., build-out, $150,289.

Carapace Co. LLC, 85 Milwaukee St., alteration, $500,000.

City of La Crosse, 1034 Denton St., demolition.

Joseph Sampson, 1726 Ferry St., roof, $6,194.

Richard Diermeier, N4438 Eagle Bluff Court, alteration, $350,000.

4Nicks Investments LLC, 212 Zephyr Circle, alteration, $100,000.

Anna Goldbeck, Keil Coulee Road, land use.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Jeff Erickson and Paula Dehart, W5022 County Road MM, alterations, $30,000.

Brian and Erika Fiers, W8023 Vermeer St., garage, $20,000.

Derek and Christa Canady, W5427 Boma Road, alterations, $5,000.

