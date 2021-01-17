La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 17

CITY OF LA CROSSE
River Bank, 4401 Mormon Coulee Road, fence, $13,082.
South Avenue Self Storage LLC, 2310 South Ave. Antenna, $12,000.
KT Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1825 Victory St., addition, $500,000.
Chileda Institute Inc., 1825 Victory St., addition, $375,000.
JJAWC LLC, 401 Second St. N., build-out, $150,289.
Carapace Co. LLC, 85 Milwaukee St., alteration, $500,000.
City of La Crosse, 1034 Denton St., demolition.
Joseph Sampson, 1726 Ferry St., roof, $6,194.
Richard Diermeier, N4438 Eagle Bluff Court, alteration, $350,000.
4Nicks Investments LLC, 212 Zephyr Circle, alteration, $100,000.
Anna Goldbeck, Keil Coulee Road, land use.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Jeff Erickson and Paula Dehart, W5022 County Road MM, alterations, $30,000.
Brian and Erika Fiers, W8023 Vermeer St., garage, $20,000.
Derek and Christa Canady, W5427 Boma Road, alterations, $5,000.