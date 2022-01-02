La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 2

CITY OF LA CROSSE
PE Rentals LLC, 1322 Fifth Ave. S., roof, $16,000.
Diocese of La Crosse, 3710 East Ave. S., demolition.
Colin Fleming, 2322 Kane St., siding, $12,000.
COUNTY OF LA CROSSE
Jason Bowman, W7808 County Road MH, egress window, $6,486.
