BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 2

CITY OF LA CROSSE

PE Rentals LLC, 1322 Fifth Ave. S., roof, $16,000.

Diocese of La Crosse, 3710 East Ave. S., demolition.

Colin Fleming, 2322 Kane St., siding, $12,000.

COUNTY OF LA CROSSE

Jason Bowman, W7808 County Road MH, egress window, $6,486.

