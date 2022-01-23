 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 23

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Ryan and Ann O’Donnell, N2211 Clements Road, solar panel, $25,252.

Robert Manke Irrevocable Living Trust and Patricia Manke Irrevocable Living Trust, W698 Mankehesselberg Road, antenna, $22,000.

Hetti Anna Brown and Terry Glenn Jr., W5198 Birchwood Lane, alterations, $58,000.

Eric and Nicole Hurtz, W3416 Pleasant Valley Road, commercial addition, $18,000.

