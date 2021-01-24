La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 24

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Remain French Island LLC, 2320 Bainbridge St., airport height.
Chris Woodard, 513 Ferry St., fence, $100.
JP Rental Properties LLC, 611 Rose St., garage, $13,000.
Michael Keil, 116 Fifth Ave. S., alteration, $27,500.
Mary Stanek, 3312 Bayside Court, alteration, $60,000.
Riverfront Investors LLC, 502 Front St. S., demolition.
Riverland Rentals LLC, 1823 Kane St., demolition.
Coulee Auto Properties LLC, 1411 Rose St., demolition.
VSC Corporation, LLC, 1411 Rose St., demolition.
E&S La Crosse LLC, 2415 State Road, sign, $1,800.
Cary Specialized Services, 3400 Losey Blvd S., sign, $3,200.
Brent Johnson, 1232 17th St. S., alteration, $20,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Gundersen Lutheran, 3111 Gundersen Drive, remodel, $60,000.
Zach Rickaway, 1215 Oak Ave. N., home improvement, $2,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Patrick and Karla Schams, N8042 County Road EE, cabin, $10,000.