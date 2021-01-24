 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 24
0 comments
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 24

{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Remain French Island LLC, 2320 Bainbridge St., airport height.

Chris Woodard, 513 Ferry St., fence, $100.

JP Rental Properties LLC, 611 Rose St., garage, $13,000.

Michael Keil, 116 Fifth Ave. S., alteration, $27,500.

Mary Stanek, 3312 Bayside Court, alteration, $60,000.

Riverfront Investors LLC, 502 Front St. S., demolition.

Riverland Rentals LLC, 1823 Kane St., demolition.

Coulee Auto Properties LLC, 1411 Rose St., demolition.

VSC Corporation, LLC, 1411 Rose St., demolition.

E&S La Crosse LLC, 2415 State Road, sign, $1,800.

Cary Specialized Services, 3400 Losey Blvd S., sign, $3,200.

Brent Johnson, 1232 17th St. S., alteration, $20,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Gundersen Lutheran, 3111 Gundersen Drive, remodel, $60,000.

Zach Rickaway, 1215 Oak Ave. N., home improvement, $2,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Patrick and Karla Schams, N8042 County Road EE, cabin, $10,000.

Marlene and Kevin Berberich, W8016 Maple St., deck, $3,500.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The hottest real estate markets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News