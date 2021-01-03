 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 3
BUILDING PERMITS

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Garrett Serres, 2126 Kane St., fence, $5,248.

City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., solar panel, $144,482.

FCPT Holdings, 2001 Rose St., alteration, $150,000.

BL Branch Group II LLC, 1300 Rose St., alteration, $246,000.

City of La Crosse Fire Department, 1547 Charles St., demolition.

Gunderson Lutheran Administrative Service, 201 Third St. N., demolition.

Twand Holdings LLC, 1502 Miller St., foundation, $11,500.

Deborah Nix, 209 26th St. S., foundation, $10,000.

Weber Airport Warehouse, 3209 Airport Road, alteration, $50,000.

LAX Rentals LLC, 2018 State Road, sign, $11,000.

North Side Development of La Crosse LLC, 30 Copeland Ave., sign, $18,440.

Timothy B. Durtsche Trust of 2001, 218 Zephyr Circle, addition, $48,000.

Marlene Brazgel, 4332 Brickyard Lane, addition, $54,927.

Michael Slaby, 3005 Marion Road N., alteration, $1,500.

Vicki Klingbiel, 918 St. Cloud St., alteration, $6,000.

