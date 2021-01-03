La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 3

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Garrett Serres, 2126 Kane St., fence, $5,248.
City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., solar panel, $144,482.
FCPT Holdings, 2001 Rose St., alteration, $150,000.
BL Branch Group II LLC, 1300 Rose St., alteration, $246,000.
City of La Crosse Fire Department, 1547 Charles St., demolition.
Gunderson Lutheran Administrative Service, 201 Third St. N., demolition.
Twand Holdings LLC, 1502 Miller St., foundation, $11,500.
Deborah Nix, 209 26th St. S., foundation, $10,000.
Weber Airport Warehouse, 3209 Airport Road, alteration, $50,000.
LAX Rentals LLC, 2018 State Road, sign, $11,000.
North Side Development of La Crosse LLC, 30 Copeland Ave., sign, $18,440.
Timothy B. Durtsche Trust of 2001, 218 Zephyr Circle, addition, $48,000.
Marlene Brazgel, 4332 Brickyard Lane, addition, $54,927.
Michael Slaby, 3005 Marion Road N., alteration, $1,500.
Vicki Klingbiel, 918 St. Cloud St., alteration, $6,000.