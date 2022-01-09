La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 9

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Lisa Gundersen, 120 22nd St. N, fence, $2,000.
Kwik Trip, 2308 Rose St., demolition.
MOAB Enterprises LLC, 500 Fourth St. S., commercial alteration, $1,256,163.
Peggy Crowley, 432 22nd St. S., demolition.
Board of Regents of State Colleges, 1800 State St., sign, $3,700.
Berstein Trust, 237 11th St. S., fence, $29,000.
Mathy Construction Company, 2603 Conoco Road, demolition.
Isaiah Burish, 1924 21st S., alteration, $38,120.
Gary Medema, 2257 14th St. S., alteration, $7,500.
Dylan Matiak, 2902 Robinsdale Ave., fence, $13,600.
Tommy Pettengill, 2503 Prospect St., roof, $11,000.
Stizo Development LLC, 1325 St. Andrew St., new multi-family home, $8,800,000.
Steve Schlicht, 624 Jackson St., new multi-family home, $320,000.
Christopher R. Francy Revocable Living Trust, 4444 State Road 16, commercial alteration, $360,480.
CJN Properties LLC, 609 Fourth St. S., commercial alteration, $32,000.
Habitat for Humanity La Crosse LLC, 1017 Livingston St., alteration, $40,000.