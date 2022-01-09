 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Jan. 9

  • 0

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Lisa Gundersen, 120 22nd St. N, fence, $2,000.

Kwik Trip, 2308 Rose St., demolition.

MOAB Enterprises LLC, 500 Fourth St. S., commercial alteration, $1,256,163.

Peggy Crowley, 432 22nd St. S., demolition.

Board of Regents of State Colleges, 1800 State St., sign, $3,700.

Berstein Trust, 237 11th St. S., fence, $29,000.

Mathy Construction Company, 2603 Conoco Road, demolition.

Isaiah Burish, 1924 21st S., alteration, $38,120.

Gary Medema, 2257 14th St. S., alteration, $7,500.

Dylan Matiak, 2902 Robinsdale Ave., fence, $13,600.

Tommy Pettengill, 2503 Prospect St., roof, $11,000.

Stizo Development LLC, 1325 St. Andrew St., new multi-family home, $8,800,000.

People are also reading…

Steve Schlicht, 624 Jackson St., new multi-family home, $320,000.

Christopher R. Francy Revocable Living Trust, 4444 State Road 16, commercial alteration, $360,480.

CJN Properties LLC, 609 Fourth St. S., commercial alteration, $32,000.

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse LLC, 1017 Livingston St., alteration, $40,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Sky Science: Why are snowflakes individually unique?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News