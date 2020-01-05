La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, January 5

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Andrew Pretasky, 600 Copeland Ave., fence, $2,300.
Ocean Fin LLC, 422 Cass St., deck, $7,000.
Travis Tippery, 1132 Rose St., garage, $30,000.
Robert Franklin, 2700 State Road, antenna, $50,000.
Main Street Renaissance Inc., 412 Main St., commercial alteration, $25,000.
Broncos of La Crosse LLC, 105 Third St. S., commercial alteration, $30,000.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 3505 Park Lane Drive, commercial addition, $6,000.
Dairyland Power Cooperative, 3251 East Ave. S., demolition.
Gundersen Health, 1910 South Ave., institutional alteration, $750,000.
Avrie Schott, 4315 Fairway St., roof, $2,200.
Patricia Tankersley, 413 20th St. S., roof, $2,000.
Bros Warner LLC, 1121 Jackson St., sign.
Scott Investments LLC, 832 Rose St., sign, $500.
Aguilera LLC, 1243 Badger St., commercial alteration, $30,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Debora Chudd Revocable Living Trust, 1538 Springview Court, new single-family home, $200,000.