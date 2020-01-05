You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, January 5
BUILDING PERMITS

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Andrew Pretasky, 600 Copeland Ave., fence, $2,300.

Ocean Fin LLC, 422 Cass St., deck, $7,000.

Travis Tippery, 1132 Rose St., garage, $30,000.

Robert Franklin, 2700 State Road, antenna, $50,000.

Main Street Renaissance Inc., 412 Main St., commercial alteration, $25,000.

Broncos of La Crosse LLC, 105 Third St. S., commercial alteration, $30,000.

La Crosse County Solid Waste, 3505 Park Lane Drive, commercial addition, $6,000.

Dairyland Power Cooperative, 3251 East Ave. S., demolition.

Gundersen Health, 1910 South Ave., institutional alteration, $750,000.

Avrie Schott, 4315 Fairway St., roof, $2,200.

Patricia Tankersley, 413 20th St. S., roof, $2,000.

Bros Warner LLC, 1121 Jackson St., sign.

Scott Investments LLC, 832 Rose St., sign, $500.

Aguilera LLC, 1243 Badger St., commercial alteration, $30,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Debora Chudd Revocable Living Trust, 1538 Springview Court, new single-family home, $200,000.

