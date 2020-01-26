La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, January 26

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Blue Door Rentals LLC, 2119 Vine St., roof, $5,000.
Nancy Molstad, 2206 13th Place S., sing, $9,500.
JJA Real-Estate 1 LLC, 97 Copeland Ave., sign, $2,500.
You have free articles remaining.
Ragarsri Kumar, 4492 El Camino Real Drive, alteration, $6,000.
Susan Gorsett, 2219 Winnebago St., alteration, $44,653.
Arnold Lefebre, 951 Johnson St., alteration, $200.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Larry Wuensch, N1692 Sunnyslope Drive, commercial addition, $3,000.
Douglas and Jennifer Hughes, N5307 Innsbruck Road N., alterations, $25,000.