La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, January 26
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, January 26

From the La Crosse County public records: Building permits, property transfers, marriages, births and divorces series
{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Blue Door Rentals LLC, 2119 Vine St., roof, $5,000.

Nancy Molstad, 2206 13th Place S., sing, $9,500.

JJA Real-Estate 1 LLC, 97 Copeland Ave., sign, $2,500.

Ragarsri Kumar, 4492 El Camino Real Drive, alteration, $6,000.

Susan Gorsett, 2219 Winnebago St., alteration, $44,653.

Arnold Lefebre, 951 Johnson St., alteration, $200.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Larry Wuensch, N1692 Sunnyslope Drive, commercial addition, $3,000.

Douglas and Jennifer Hughes, N5307 Innsbruck Road N., alterations, $25,000.

