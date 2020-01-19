La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, January 19

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Centurytel of Wisconsin LLC, 1905 Ward Ave., antenna, $29,000.
Centurytel of Wisconsin LLC, 333 Front St. N., alteration, $42,500.
320 Pearl LLC, 320 Pearl St., alteration, $985,000.
NSD Hotel Associates LLC, 56 Copeland Ave., alteration, $1,500,000.
Harry J. Dahl Revocable Trust, 200 Division St., demolition.
Timothy Fritz, 1623 Sunset Drive, alteration, $14,000.
Gaos Realty Inc., 318 Fourth St. S., roof, $69,000.
La Crosse LLC, 1637 St. James St., roof, $88,000.
Family Radio Inc., 201 State St., sign, $9,888.
Heidi Graham, 1610 Wood St., alteration, $40,000.
CouleeCap Inc., 421 Mississippi St., new single-family home, $185,825.
Carl Cox, 3421 Birch St., addition, $65,000.
Apryl Denny, 922 Cass St., alteration, $27,000.
CouleeCap Inc., 425 Mississippi St., new single-family home, $185,825.
Chancelor Weisesel, 4135 Verchota St., alteration, $5,000.
Clifford Niesl, 826 Hagar St., alteration, $2,000.
Jay Lokken, 122 10th St. S., alteration, $51,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Chris and Kim Radtke, 1121 Lauderdale Place, remodel, $100,000.
Dennis and Connie Osegard, 1212 Beverly Drive, build-out, $45,000.
AT&T, 9417 Hwy 16, build-out, $95,000.
Doug and Merri Shupe, 2433 Cedar Creek Lane, new single-family home, $500,000.
Brenda Skittone, 1025 Oak Ave. S., deck and accessory building, $5,800.
Kwik Trip Inc., 2800 Abbey Road, addition, $4,500.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Ryan Powell, W2565 County Road I, deck, $300.
William Ault Brinker Trust and Elizabeth Ault Brink Trust, N5191 Indigo Road, solar panel, $10,000.
Gregory and Jane Drogseth, N3003 Drogseth Road, additions, $63,000.
Clint Meyer, N7267 Meyer Court, new condominium, $212,000.