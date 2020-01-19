You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, January 19
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, January 19

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Centurytel of Wisconsin LLC, 1905 Ward Ave., antenna, $29,000.

Centurytel of Wisconsin LLC, 333 Front St. N., alteration, $42,500.

320 Pearl LLC, 320 Pearl St., alteration, $985,000.

NSD Hotel Associates LLC, 56 Copeland Ave., alteration, $1,500,000.

Harry J. Dahl Revocable Trust, 200 Division St., demolition.

Timothy Fritz, 1623 Sunset Drive, alteration, $14,000.

Gaos Realty Inc., 318 Fourth St. S., roof, $69,000.

La Crosse LLC, 1637 St. James St., roof, $88,000.

Family Radio Inc., 201 State St., sign, $9,888.

Heidi Graham, 1610 Wood St., alteration, $40,000.

CouleeCap Inc., 421 Mississippi St., new single-family home, $185,825.

Carl Cox, 3421 Birch St., addition, $65,000.

Apryl Denny, 922 Cass St., alteration, $27,000.

CouleeCap Inc., 425 Mississippi St., new single-family home, $185,825.

Chancelor Weisesel, 4135 Verchota St., alteration, $5,000.

Clifford Niesl, 826 Hagar St., alteration, $2,000.

Jay Lokken, 122 10th St. S., alteration, $51,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Chris and Kim Radtke, 1121 Lauderdale Place, remodel, $100,000.

Dennis and Connie Osegard, 1212 Beverly Drive, build-out, $45,000.

AT&T, 9417 Hwy 16, build-out, $95,000.

Doug and Merri Shupe, 2433 Cedar Creek Lane, new single-family home, $500,000.

Brenda Skittone, 1025 Oak Ave. S., deck and accessory building, $5,800.

Kwik Trip Inc., 2800 Abbey Road, addition, $4,500.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Ryan Powell, W2565 County Road I, deck, $300.

William Ault Brinker Trust and Elizabeth Ault Brink Trust, N5191 Indigo Road, solar panel, $10,000.

Gregory and Jane Drogseth, N3003 Drogseth Road, additions, $63,000.

Clint Meyer, N7267 Meyer Court, new condominium, $212,000.

