La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, January 12

CITY OF LA CROSSE
James Cherf, 511 Main St., commercial alteration, $130,000.
A&S Foster LLC, 500 Copeland Ave., commercial alteration, $2,000.
City of La Crosse, 2910 23rd St. S., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 2912 Fanta Reed Road, demolition.
City of La Crosse, 2916 Fanta Reed Road, demolition.
Timothy Fritz, 1623 Sunset Drive, alteration, $30,000.
James Caucutt Revocable Trust, 503 10th St. N., roof, $12,306.
Gary Snider, 2126 Liberty St., roof, $15,490.
Jay Lowenstein, 2520 Edgewood Place, roof, $14,446.
Brett Townsend, 432 22nd St. N., alteration, $70,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Michael Scott, W2684 Clarence Court, new single-family home, $150,000.
Alex Parcher, N8905 US Highway 53, new commercial building, $275,000.