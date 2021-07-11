 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, July 11
BUILDING PERMITS

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Jonathan and Claire Legault, 1834 Lakeshore Drive, additions, $11,500.

Steven and Michelle Glandt, W1362 Mason Road.

Scott and Kimberlee Gumz, N7304 County Road HD, accessory building, $45,000.

Michael and Elizabeth Russell, N7118 Oak St., garage, $45,000.

Michael Ott, W2684 Clarence Court, solar panel, $9,082.

William Cerbin and Linda Sible, N2855 County Road FA, solar panel, $27,059.

