La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, July 12

Q: The house I grew up in had a covered front porch. A few of the houses I owned after getting married also had this wonderful accessory. It seems that large front porches are being kicked to the curb by architects and builders. How do you feel about them, and why do you feel we don’t see more of them on new homes? If you were building a new house, what do you feel would be the perfect front porch? —Fiona P., Nashville, Tenn.