La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, July 12

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Elea Grosskopf, 1746 Bainbridge St., airport height.
W&G Strupp Real Estate LLC, N6172 County Road XX, airport height.
Matthew Bauer, 1904 Winnebago St., shed, $1,200.
Michael Lydon, 2533 17th St. S., shed, $300.
Southside 12 LLC, 2022 14th St. S., garage, $28,000.
Crazyhorse LLC, 608 Fourth St. S., fence, $1,000.
Wayne Bailey, 413 20th St. S., fence, $400.
Jane Beissel, 2148 Ferry St., fence, $5,377.
Masrud McGuire LLC, 333 Buchner Place, garage, $45,000.
Calvin Erickson Joint Revocable Trust of 1997 and Rebecca Erickson Joint Revocable Trust of 1997, 2215 George St., deck, $14,000.
Sony Yang, 1543 Kane St., fence, $2,000.
Christina Thompson, 914 East Ave. S., shed, $2,000.
Creekside Fence, 1618 Moore St., fence, $5,841.
Susan Siegler, 2135 PArk Ave., fence, $1,728.
Scenic CEnter LLC, 115 Fifth Ave. S., antenna, $25,000.
Gateway Real Estate LLC, 1022 19th St. S., alteration, $46,000.
John Deal, 1908 30th St. S., demolition.
Mary Strom, 1602 Hayes St., demolition.
H&S Redi-Mix Inc., 1601 Ramsey Place, alteration, $5,000.
Richard Weisbecker, 2159 23rd St. S., $7,800.
John Blanchard Trust, 3159 Losey Blvd. S., $8,000.
Sally Davis, 2153 23rd St., S., roof, $13,200.
Diane Gitzlaff, 921 Tyler St., roof, $3,900.
Nicholas Jankowski, 2156 21st Terrace S., roof, $3,350.
Peter Gerrard, 509 10th St. N., roof, $6,500.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., roof, $41,800.
Anita Hanson, 1245 22nd Drive S., roof, $2,600.
Western Technical College, 2860 21st Place S., sign, $17,451.
Park Bank, 700 State St., sign, $13,620.
BNW Enterprises LLC, 2922 23rd St. S., alteration, $5,000.
Michael Murphy, 2217 Wood St., alteration, $2,000.
Nancy Wynn, 2908 Jane St., alteration, $6,605.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Robyn and Lance Loeffelholz, 414 Ninth Ave. S., egress window, $2,976,
Dale Brott, 135 Marcou Road, roof, $98,874.
