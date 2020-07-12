You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, July 12
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, July 12

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Elea Grosskopf, 1746 Bainbridge St., airport height.

W&G Strupp Real Estate LLC, N6172 County Road XX, airport height.

Matthew Bauer, 1904 Winnebago St., shed, $1,200.

Michael Lydon, 2533 17th St. S., shed, $300.

Southside 12 LLC, 2022 14th St. S., garage, $28,000.

Crazyhorse LLC, 608 Fourth St. S., fence, $1,000.

Wayne Bailey, 413 20th St. S., fence, $400.

Jane Beissel, 2148 Ferry St., fence, $5,377.

Masrud McGuire LLC, 333 Buchner Place, garage, $45,000.

Calvin Erickson Joint Revocable Trust of 1997 and Rebecca Erickson Joint Revocable Trust of 1997, 2215 George St., deck, $14,000.

Sony Yang, 1543 Kane St., fence, $2,000.

Christina Thompson, 914 East Ave. S., shed, $2,000.

Creekside Fence, 1618 Moore St., fence, $5,841.

Susan Siegler, 2135 PArk Ave., fence, $1,728.

Scenic CEnter LLC, 115 Fifth Ave. S., antenna, $25,000.

Gateway Real Estate LLC, 1022 19th St. S., alteration, $46,000.

John Deal, 1908 30th St. S., demolition.

Mary Strom, 1602 Hayes St., demolition.

H&S Redi-Mix Inc., 1601 Ramsey Place, alteration, $5,000.

Richard Weisbecker, 2159 23rd St. S., $7,800.

John Blanchard Trust, 3159 Losey Blvd. S., $8,000.

Sally Davis, 2153 23rd St., S., roof, $13,200.

Diane Gitzlaff, 921 Tyler St., roof, $3,900.

Nicholas Jankowski, 2156 21st Terrace S., roof, $3,350.

Peter Gerrard, 509 10th St. N., roof, $6,500.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., roof, $41,800.

Anita Hanson, 1245 22nd Drive S., roof, $2,600.

Western Technical College, 2860 21st Place S., sign, $17,451.

Park Bank, 700 State St., sign, $13,620.

BNW Enterprises LLC, 2922 23rd St. S., alteration, $5,000.

Michael Murphy, 2217 Wood St., alteration, $2,000.

Nancy Wynn, 2908 Jane St., alteration, $6,605.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Robyn and Lance Loeffelholz, 414 Ninth Ave. S., egress window, $2,976,

Dale Brott, 135 Marcou Road, roof, $98,874.

