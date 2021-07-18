La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, July 18

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Janice Spangler, 2014 Mississippi St., fence, $8,425.
Assurity Investments LLC, 706 Seventh St. S., fence, $2,500.
Richard Deckert, 1721 Avon St., roof, $1,5000.
Boot Coat LLC, 115 Fourth St. S., alteration, $150,000.
Michael Stahl, 4218 Meadowlark Lane, roof, $9,800.
Woodruff Properties LLC, 3511 Mormon Coulee Road, new commercial building, $1,350,000.
Rebecca Fonstad Zahn, 1906 19th St. N., fence, $2,200.
Cedar Hill Multi-family Properties, 115 19th St. N., roof, $23,687.
Brenda Degier, 2121 Hyde Ave., fence, $14,715.
Ronald Brown, 1627 Charles St., roof, $10,000.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1207 Liberty St., fence, $3,730.
Rolf Samuels, 232 23rd St. N., fence, $6,336.
Scott Paisley, 2311 Loomis St., roof, $7,150.
Budget Furniture Inc., 1600 George St., new commercial building, $689,000.
Nancy Pradovic, 2511 Glenwood Place, addition, $40,000.
Amanda Marshall, 2218 15th St. S., garage, $30,000.
Carol Mullen, 2620 31st Court S., foundation, $6,209.
Amanda Marshall, 2218 15th St. S., demolition.
Matthew Shepard, 903 Tyler St., alteration, $60,000.
Peoples Food Cooperative Inc., 315 Fifth Ave. N., alteration, $140,721.
Rob Henderson, 1519 Ninth St. S., demolition.
Mark Welch, 1626 29th St. S., alteration, $11,900.
Daniel Christopherson, 1901 Cass St., roof, $8,400.
Pamperin Real Estate LLC, 3404 County Road B, sign, $5,735.
Laura Moriarty, 517 14th St. S., fence, $12,050.
Melissa Hoch, 1332 Rose St., fence, $918.
Kenneth Lash, 423 21st St. S., deck, $17,425.
Acre Six LLC, 2713 Hemstock St., sign, $3,400.
George Brown, 410 10th St. N., roof, $29,750.
Thomas Keeney, 1715 Kane St., roof, $3,000.
422 Main LLC, 422 Main St., sign, $542.
Cullan Lucas, 1715 Mississippi St., fence, $7,000.
Becky Valentine, 2812 29th Court S., fence, $6,000.
Riverland Capital LLC, 1200 11th St. S., sign, $500.
Michael Sersch, 221 15th St. S., solar panel, $12,025.
Gretchen Pangier, 2950 Baier Lane, alteration, $55,000.
Lou Lee, 2204 Garden St., deck, $5,512.
CITY OF ONALASKA
David Shelstad and Lorri Lobeck, 3388 Emerald Valley Drive, new single-family home, $598,925.
Eric Sengpiel, 931 Tahoe Drive, roof, $22,014.
Tim and Heather Olson, 2585 Spring Hill Way, new single-family home, $630,000.
Pat Dunn, 1015 Green Bay St., roof, $16,150.
Erwin Chavarri, 1113 Streblow St., deck, $17,500.
COUNTY OF LA CROSSE
Craig and Rebecca Rieber, W7909 County Road ZB, additions.
John Korish, N7621 State Road 108, additions, $8,000.
Bradley Gates, W5376 Olson Road, new single-family home, $435,000.