 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, July 18
0 Comments
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, July 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Janice Spangler, 2014 Mississippi St., fence, $8,425.

Assurity Investments LLC, 706 Seventh St. S., fence, $2,500.

Richard Deckert, 1721 Avon St., roof, $1,5000.

Boot Coat LLC, 115 Fourth St. S., alteration, $150,000.

Michael Stahl, 4218 Meadowlark Lane, roof, $9,800.

Woodruff Properties LLC, 3511 Mormon Coulee Road, new commercial building, $1,350,000.

Rebecca Fonstad Zahn, 1906 19th St. N., fence, $2,200.

Cedar Hill Multi-family Properties, 115 19th St. N., roof, $23,687.

Brenda Degier, 2121 Hyde Ave., fence, $14,715.

Ronald Brown, 1627 Charles St., roof, $10,000.

Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1207 Liberty St., fence, $3,730.

Rolf Samuels, 232 23rd St. N., fence, $6,336.

Scott Paisley, 2311 Loomis St., roof, $7,150.

Budget Furniture Inc., 1600 George St., new commercial building, $689,000.

Nancy Pradovic, 2511 Glenwood Place, addition, $40,000.

Amanda Marshall, 2218 15th St. S., garage, $30,000.

Carol Mullen, 2620 31st Court S., foundation, $6,209.

Amanda Marshall, 2218 15th St. S., demolition.

Matthew Shepard, 903 Tyler St., alteration, $60,000.

Peoples Food Cooperative Inc., 315 Fifth Ave. N., alteration, $140,721.

Rob Henderson, 1519 Ninth St. S., demolition.

Mark Welch, 1626 29th St. S., alteration, $11,900.

Daniel Christopherson, 1901 Cass St., roof, $8,400.

Pamperin Real Estate LLC, 3404 County Road B, sign, $5,735.

Laura Moriarty, 517 14th St. S., fence, $12,050.

Melissa Hoch, 1332 Rose St., fence, $918.

Kenneth Lash, 423 21st St. S., deck, $17,425.

Acre Six LLC, 2713 Hemstock St., sign, $3,400.

George Brown, 410 10th St. N., roof, $29,750.

Thomas Keeney, 1715 Kane St., roof, $3,000.

422 Main LLC, 422 Main St., sign, $542.

Cullan Lucas, 1715 Mississippi St., fence, $7,000.

Becky Valentine, 2812 29th Court S., fence, $6,000.

Riverland Capital LLC, 1200 11th St. S., sign, $500.

Michael Sersch, 221 15th St. S., solar panel, $12,025.

Gretchen Pangier, 2950 Baier Lane, alteration, $55,000.

Lou Lee, 2204 Garden St., deck, $5,512.

CITY OF ONALASKA

David Shelstad and Lorri Lobeck, 3388 Emerald Valley Drive, new single-family home, $598,925.

Eric Sengpiel, 931 Tahoe Drive, roof, $22,014.

Tim and Heather Olson, 2585 Spring Hill Way, new single-family home, $630,000.

Pat Dunn, 1015 Green Bay St., roof, $16,150.

Erwin Chavarri, 1113 Streblow St., deck, $17,500.

COUNTY OF LA CROSSE

Craig and Rebecca Rieber, W7909 County Road ZB, additions.

John Korish, N7621 State Road 108, additions, $8,000.

Bradley Gates, W5376 Olson Road, new single-family home, $435,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News