La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, July 25

CITY OF LA CROSSE
David M. Frommelt Trust of 2020, 2526 Harvey St., $12,000.
Sarah Michael, 1310 Winnebago St., roof, $13,000.
Michael Deyoe, 313 22nd St. N., fence, $6,000.
Jamie Waldera, 2504 Hass St., solar panel, $17,497.
JJAWC LLC, 429 Second St. N., addition, $600,000.
Word of Life Ministries Inc., 2015 Ward Ave., alteration, $75,540.
Tyler Kenhammer, 2914 Leonard St., fence, $2,600.
SJSC LLC, 2915 East Ave. S., demolition.
Patrick Nichols, 2011 Mississippi St., deck, $650.
Holzer Investments LLC, 225 Third St. N., sign, $3,514.
Larry Klahn, 125 Sixth St. S., sign, $800.
Vanessa Larimer, 2212 Kane St., fence, $9,262.
Kevin Weis, 614 Fifth Ave. S., fence, $3,100.
Stateline Properties of the Coulee Region, 2028 Ward Ave., new commercial building, $800,000.
John Barteck, 1816 22nd St. S., demolition.
La Crosse Area Family YMCA Board of Trustees Inc., 1105 King St., sign, $850.
Benjamin Lubinski, 2015 Wood St., roof, $3,000.
La Crosse Fire Department, 1540 Liberty St., demolition.
City of La Crosse Fire Dept, 1532 Liberty St., 1533, 1539, 1543, 1547 and 1553 Charles St., demolition.
Trischool Enterprises LLC, 318 Fourth St. S., sign, $2,675.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Rick Vogel, 2245 Quarry Lane, roof, $12,000.
Larry Schmitz, 1108 Oak Ave. N., roof, $18,620.
Toni Peters, 1825 Apline Place, roof, $20,397.
Josh Genz, 426 Second Ave. S., commercial remodel, $5,000.
Mayo Clinic, 191 Theater Road, addition, $2,000,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Stephanie Greene Revocable Trust, N2281 Huntington Court, new single-family home, $1,500,000.
Erik Mills, W5667 Stone Hill Road N.
Trisha Nelson and Bryan Stroyny, W7721 Van Dunk Place, inground pool, $100,000.
Phillip Barrow, W5839 County Road S., new single-family home, $500,000.
Brad and Heather Burke, N6114 Grayhawk Drive, new single-family home, $450,000.