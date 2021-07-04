La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, July 4

CITY OF ONALASKA
The Insurance Center, 701 Sand Lake Road, commercial remodel, $105,635.
VSC Corp, 224 Sand Lake Road, commercial remodel, $12,500.
COUNTY OF LA CROSSE
Moonstone Meadow LLC, N3240 Holmgren Drive, new single-family home, $400,000.
Josip and Anouk Goreta, N6756 Freier Road, deck, $13,000.
E. Anthony Dobson, W4018 Gills Road, deck, $64,200.
Beaver Properties LLC, N6805 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $450,000.
Beaver Properties LLC, N6799 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $450,000.
Paul and Jodi Eide, N6670 McCurdy Road, accessory building addition, $20,000.
Brenda and Michael Lichucki, W6665 Casberg Coulee Road, new single-family home, $600,000.
Peter and Emily Jantz, N1498 Hagen Road, alterations, $7,000.
Ryan and Kristina Peterson, N7268 Casberg Coulee Road, pool, $28,000.
Jon and Colleen Vollenweider, 4032 Brookside Lane, solar panel, $27,120.
US Cellular Operating Company of La Crosse Inc., W6639 Raptor Drive, antenna upgrade, $10,000.