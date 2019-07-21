CITY OF LA CROSSE
Dean Wozney, 2323 Palace St., airport height and antenna, $20,000.
Point West Investments LLC, 228 Ninth St. N., detached garage, $3,000.
Mark Raymond, 2502 Lincoln Ave., fence, $7,000.
Miranda Peck, 1403 East Ave. S., fence, $500.
Barbara Wright, 1733 Prospect St., fence, $200.
Carmen Duresky, 619 22nd St. S., detached garage, $32,000.
Barbara Stetzer, 4517 33rd St. S., deck, $3,000.
John Menard Jr., 223 Lang Drive, addition, $15,000.
Family and Children’s Center, 2507 Weston St., alteration, $125,000.
Property Logic LLC, 2635 Hemstock St., alteration, $95,000.
Brian Williams, 1543 Park Ave., demolition.
School District of La Crosse, 228 Fifth Ave. S., demolition.
Carmen Duresky, 619 22nd St. S., demolition.
Sherry Mader, 1601 22nd St. S., roof, $8,110.
AMW Holdings LLC, 1012 Eighth St. S., roof, $13,100.
Mathew Corbin, 768 23rd St. N., roof, $13,000.
Penny A Tilden Irrevocable Trust, 231 22nd St. N., roof, $7,000.
PK Properties LLP, 525 Main St., roof, $7,500.
John Forer, 1811 Loomis St., roof, $1,700.
William Petersen, 229 23rd St. S., roof, $8,845.
Ruth Currie, 1724 Cameron Ave., roof, $11,870.
P91 Properties LLC, 727 23rd St. N., roof, $1,000.
Kenneth Kirchner, 1731 Winnebago St., roof, $10,000.
Jennah Ender, 1401 Mississippi St., roof, $7,000.
Michael Taggart, 1405 20th St. S., roof, $3,470.
Robert Duffy, 1301 Mississippi St., roof, $14,000.
Michael Smith, 2120 17th St. S., roof, $8,636.
Angela Gelatt, 1504 King St., alteration, $600.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Patricia Savrin, 211 Coachlite Court S., roof, $10,000.
Great River Residences, 300 Court St. S., demolition.
Jan and Tom Faile, 2216 Greenview Lane, roof, $12,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Harold and Kristy Garzee, W4520 Ridgewood Lane, new single-family home, $335,000.
Ryan and Taylor Ledvina, 4072 Glenhaven Drive, addition/deck, $106,000.
Erin Flottmeyer, 3451 Greenbriar Court, carport/covered entry, $17,900.
US Cellular Operating Company of La Crosse, Inc., W2693 Buol Road, antenna upgrade, $50,000.
Bluebird Springs Recreation, N2833 Smith Valley Road, commercial building, $45,000.
Schafers River Rentals LLC, W7221 Northshore Lane, cabin, $2,100.
Todd and Tonia Wright, W8328 County Road Z, commercial building, $25,000.
