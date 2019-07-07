CITY OF LA CROSSE
- Julie Silha, 813 16th St. S., detached garage, $25,000.
- Julie Silha, 813 16th St. S., fence, $5,000.
- Larry Klukas, 2115 Prospect St., shed, $2,779.
- City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., fence, $3,228.
- Elizabeth Brown, 428 23rd St. S., fence, $1,200.
- Coulee Childrens Center Inc., 2935 East Ave. S., fence, $22,521.
- James Nagel, 1219 Kane St., shed, $2,000.
- Emily Wagner, 5521 Mormon Coulee Road, fence, $2,600.
- Barbara Kracklauer, 312 11th St. S., fence, $3,584.
- Michael Callahan, 211 Copeland Ave., fence, $700.
- Tracy Fuchsteiner, 1127 Sixth St. S., demolition.
- Jason Kartman, 3048 23rd St. S., demolition.
- 1300 Norplex Drive Acquisitions LLC, 1309 Norplex Drive, roof, $347,192.
- Simon Weisse, 1316 Ferry St., roof, $1,800.
- Barbara Michaels, 1722 Ferry St., roof, $2,500.
- Joshua Haldorson, 1533 Liberty St., roof, $7,885.
- Jeffrey Ihnen, 416 22nd St. N., roof, $6,500.
- David Delaney, 732 Hillview Ave., roof, $1,500.
- Marilyn Kleppe, 1904 13th Place S., roof, $2,000.
- David Frommelt, 2526 Harvey St., roof, $11,432.
- Albert Watson, 806 Rose St., roof, $16,000.
- Providence School Inc., 1020 Caledonia St., roof, $21,000.
- Jesse Hilt, 830 Losey Blvd. S., roof, $6,100.
- Kellogg Investments LLC, 300 Fourth St. S., sign, $2,500.
- City of La Crosse, 905 Fifth Ave. S., new single-family home, $264,000.
- Western Technical College,751 24th St. N., alteration, $40,000.
- H&H rental Properties LLC, 1111 La Crosse St., alteration, $5,000.
- Great River Homes LLC, 6108 River Run Road, new single-family home, $160,000.
- Gretchen Clinton, 3008 26th St. S., alteration, $1,000.
- BF of La Crosse LP, W5585 County Road MM, new single-family home, $50,000.
- Great River Homes LLC, 6106 River Run Road, new single-family home, $160,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
- Amy Swart, 309 Ninth Ave. N., roof, $4,200.
- Stanley Britson, 542 Sand Lake Road, roof, $3,400.
- Dirk and Carol Hunter, 1309 Oak Ave. N., roof, $8,000.
- Gaoshang Thao, 528 Chestnut Drive, roof, $13,500.
- Kurt Hulse, 1840 East Main St., commercial alteration, $100,000.
- Steven Eide, 544 Court Road, roof, $4,000.
