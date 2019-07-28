CITY OF LA CROSSE
Alexandra Wirzbach, 2311 Coulee Drive, fence, $2,400.
Troy Limberg, 1552 George St., deck, $600.
Marna Jenson, 1316 Sill St., fence, $2,354.
Richard Kujak, 751 24th St. N., shed, $3,000.
City of La Crosse, 520 Veterans Memorial Drive E., shed.
Gretchen Benjamin, 2525 Sunrise Drive, garage, $20,000.
Cheyenne Properties LLC, 924 La Crosse St., fence, $500.
Charles Johnson, 932 14th St. S., deck, $800.
Jay Lowenstein, 2520 Edgewood Place, fence, $2,800.
Courtney Laffey, 2135 Hyde Ave., deck, $3,500.
Rebecca Schroedl, 4325 Fairway St., fence, $2,029.
City of La Crosse, 1901 Campbell Road, fence, $47,500.
Maria Ashton, 611 20th St. S., fence, $3,973.
John Rausch, 227 22nd St. N., detached garage, $35,000.
Joshua Luethe, 1334 27th St. S., fence, $6,845.
Stephanie Park, 1326 Mississippi St. deck, $1,000.
Rebecca Ziolek, 1729 30th St. S., deck, $2,500.
Bethany St. Joseph Corp, 2501 Shelby Road, alteration, $15,000.
EQK Bridgeview Plaza Inc. c/o Regis Property Management, 2400 Rose St., alteration, $36,600.
PE Rentals LLC, 918 Denton St., alteration, $140,000.
David Ingram, 112 Fifth Ave. N., alteration, $905.
Western Technical College, 714 La Crosse St., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 901 George St., demolition.
PM 2 LLC, 2615 East Ave. S., demolition.
Gretchen Benjamin, 2525 Sunrise Drive, demolition.
John Rausch, 227 22nd St. N., demolition.
JMS Property Management LLC, 902 Eighth St. S., demolition.
Great River Homes LLC, 2808 Sunnyside Drive W., foundation, $14,800.
City of La Crosse, 1502 Marco Drive, foundation.
Kwik Trip, 1911 Kramer St., foundation, $500,000.
Robert Christianson, 1221 19th St. S., foundation, $25,000.
Agropur MSI LLC, 2340 Enterprise Ave., alteration, $15,000.
Fact Ent LLC, 1217 Johnson St., roof, $2,400.
Tyler Skidmore, 2415 13th St. S., roof, $14,000.
Steven Wenger, 1315 Winnebago St., roof, $13,500.
HNT Properties LLC, 511 Fifth Ave., S., roof, $4,000.
Megan Engel, 1508 Jackson St., roof, $8,500.
David Richlin, 1502 Jackson St., roof, $8,000.
Gary Dechant, 2202 Farnam St., roof, $5,000.
Kathleen Hole, 2527 Smith Valley Road, roof, $10,000.
Sheila Schwartz, 226 21st St. N., roof, $6,500.
Matt Karbula, 1825 Travis St., roof, $11,240.
Garret Seebandt, 1324 Farnam St., roof, $9,700.
Douglas Weidenbach, 213 Copeland Ave., roof, $3,774.
PBJM Properties Four LLC, 1639 George St., roof, $5,500.
Gunderson Lutheran Administrative Service, 201 Third St. N., sign, $1,100.
Adam Jacobson, 4220 Fairway St. addition, $30,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Kwik Trip Inc., 229 Oak Forest Drive, commercial canopy, $75,000.
Olin Knudsen, 1404 Lake Street, screen room, $65,000.
Tony Derksen, 1025 Oak Ave., roof, $7,000.
Jorge Holdings II, 524 and 526 10th Place North, roof, $10,000.
Roger Ostrovsky, 1721 Snowflake Place, roof, $21,954.
Josh and Kristin Dewey, 1521 Birka Lane, basement, $58,000.
Tim and Linda Hansen, 1074 Aspen Valley Drive, screen porch and deck, $12,000.
Ben Phillips, 9550 E. 16 Frontage Road, commercial office and storage, $300,000.
La Crosse Country Club, 300 Marcou Road, commercial accessory building, $3,800.
Andrew Kragness, 308 Sixth Ave. N., roof, $7,400.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Justin Yahnke, W5089 County Road T, addition, $24,000.
Cory and Cindy Kleman, N3212 Hidden Springs Road, deck, $900.
David and Chiana Valencia, 3600 Ebner Coulee Road, solar panel, $32,089.
Gary and Michele Hanson, N5542 Cheyenne Drive, accessory building, $2,900.
Karl Fennigkoh, W3302 Fennigkoh Road, single-family home, $160,000.
Josh Roesler and Samantha Calkins, accessory building, $17,415.
Timothy and Tamara Franzini, W8041 Hwy. ZB, accessory building, $1,700.
Thomas and Susan Meyers, W1395 Hwy. 33, garage, $24,000.
