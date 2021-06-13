 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 13
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 13

CITY OF ONALASKA

Dan Kujak, 1875 Wood Run Place, deck, $30,000.

Steve and Bev Kellicut, 1232 Oriole Lane, accessory building, $3,500.

Katie Woodliff, 816 Main St., remodel, $10,000.

Kohl’s, 9404 State Road 16, commercial remodel, $200,000.

Lowell Papenfuss, 295 Walnut Drive, build-out, $45,000.

Joe and Elizabeth Heiman, 413 R. Stephan Place, roof, $14,000.

Lynzi Dale, 1843 Tahoe Place, roof, $19,770.

Target, 9400 State Road 16, commercial remodel, $60,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Moonstone Meadow, N7393 Hidden Prairie Drive, new single-family home, $200,000.

April and Jason Hericks, W350 Cavadini Road, new single-family home, $350,000.

Jon and Susan Palmer, N3302 Miller Road, deck, $8,000.

Steven and Melissa Schulze, W8313 North Shore Drive, deck, $10,000.

Peter and Amy White, W6920 Walden Place, solar panel, $19,900.

Scott and Lynn Gorzlancyk, W6030 Bucklin Road, solar panel, $20,930.

Russell and Lisa Hicks, N6403 County Road C, solar panel, $67,258.

Greg Albertsons LLC, 3451 Greenbriar Court, accessory building, $55,000.

James Kneifl Revocable Trust, N1778 Kneifl Road, solar panel, $9,648.

Johnny Byler, N3909 County Road J, new single-family home, $75,000.

Gary and Phyllis Haugland, N1812 Macavorson Court, deck, $35,000.

