La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 13

CITY OF ONALASKA
Dan Kujak, 1875 Wood Run Place, deck, $30,000.
Steve and Bev Kellicut, 1232 Oriole Lane, accessory building, $3,500.
Katie Woodliff, 816 Main St., remodel, $10,000.
Kohl’s, 9404 State Road 16, commercial remodel, $200,000.
Lowell Papenfuss, 295 Walnut Drive, build-out, $45,000.
Joe and Elizabeth Heiman, 413 R. Stephan Place, roof, $14,000.
Lynzi Dale, 1843 Tahoe Place, roof, $19,770.
Target, 9400 State Road 16, commercial remodel, $60,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Moonstone Meadow, N7393 Hidden Prairie Drive, new single-family home, $200,000.
April and Jason Hericks, W350 Cavadini Road, new single-family home, $350,000.
Jon and Susan Palmer, N3302 Miller Road, deck, $8,000.
Steven and Melissa Schulze, W8313 North Shore Drive, deck, $10,000.
Peter and Amy White, W6920 Walden Place, solar panel, $19,900.
Scott and Lynn Gorzlancyk, W6030 Bucklin Road, solar panel, $20,930.
Russell and Lisa Hicks, N6403 County Road C, solar panel, $67,258.
Greg Albertsons LLC, 3451 Greenbriar Court, accessory building, $55,000.
James Kneifl Revocable Trust, N1778 Kneifl Road, solar panel, $9,648.
Johnny Byler, N3909 County Road J, new single-family home, $75,000.
Gary and Phyllis Haugland, N1812 Macavorson Court, deck, $35,000.