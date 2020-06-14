La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 14

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Michael Ledocq, 2404 Vine St., solar panel, $19,677.
Bernard O. McGarty Trust, 121 14th St. S., deck, $2,500.
Dwaine Smith Revocable Trust, 3614 Parkwood Place, deck, $3,500.
Colleen Wieman, 2806 23rd St. S., fence, $2,350.
Anna Vonarx, 1317 George St., fence, $625.
Rustic River Rentals LLC, 1601 Avon St., deck, $1,000.
Jennifer Sorenson, 333 22nd St. S., fence, $1,500.
Barbara Lund, 1421 Adams St., fence, $100.
Dean Wozney, 2323 Palace St., antenna, $15,000.
Kwik Trip, 1626 Oak St., commercial alteration, $212,900.
Dairyland Power Coop, 3231 East Ave. S., new commercial building, $2,100,000.
O’Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., 710 George St., new commercial building, $978,237.
Parsneau Enterprises LLC, 5154 Mormon Coulee Road, alteration, $5,000.
Bluffview Development Group LLC, 921 Fifth Ave. S., demolition.
Hydrite Chemical Company, 701 Sumner St., foundation, $30,000.
Great Lakes Cheese of La Crosse, 2200 Enterprise Ave., foundation, $32,000.
Viterbo University Inc., 814 Viterbo Court, alteration, $96,000.
Nancy Wynn, 2908 Jane St., roof, $6,500.
John McSweeney, 1360 Nakomis Ave., roof, $4,000.
Lal Patel, 1928 Loomis St., roof, $14,807.
Kyle Mickelson, 1111 Grandad Terrace, roof, $4,628.
David T. Enos Joint Trust, 2137 George St., roof, $3,000.
RRJ Holdings LLC, 83 Copeland Ave., sign, $3,967.
Martin Warehousing LLC, 3090 Berlin Drive., sign, $3,385.
John Wisneski Joint Trust, 851 Janice Court W., addition, $30,000.
Jennifer Schiffer, 1623 Prospect St., addition, $8,000.
Candance Nehls, 5401 Quail Drive, new, $67,000.
J. Mathison Properties LLC, 2201 Park Ave., alteration, $9,000.
Elizabeth Hegge, 2328 Loomis St., pool, $2,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Larry Baeder, 633 Riders Club Road, roof, $10,150.
John and Maryann Abendroth, 631 Oak Ave. S., roof, $6,566.
Carl and Robin Halverson, 639 13th Ave. N., deck, $700.
Darren Armstrong, 1860 Pine Ridge Drive, deck and gable roof, $17,800.
Mark and Brooke Trochinksi, 3028 Wild Rose Lane, pool, $25,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Jeffrey and Jeri Jo Schaitel, N8348 McWain Drive, accessory building, $4,200.
Roger and Sheila Fruit, W2994 Pleasant Valley Road, addition, $75,000.
Mark Kowald and Melissa Braund, N6839 Sand Prairie Court, pool and deck, $8,999.
Milton and Amy Hendrickson, N1588 Lost Ridge Road, deck, $30,000.
Pao Xiong and Cheng Her, W7201 Heram Road, new single-family home, $328,000.
Daniel and Suzann Paisley, W5600 County Road D, new garage and breezeway, $20,000.
Cordell and Marlene Adamson, N7519 County Road XX, accessory building, $150,000.
Mark Fugina, W7747 Devon Place, addition, $8,000.
Gordon and Deborah Greene, W8021 Prairie Woods St., deck, $4,000.
Anthony and Kim Locknane, W3866 Highland Drive, new single-family home, $410,000.
Benjamin and Julie Baker, W3905 Scotch Coulee Road W., addition and garage, $40,000.
Joshua and Lynn Erickson, N5892 Rivendell Court, new single-family home, $350,000.
