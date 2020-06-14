You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 14
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 14

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Michael Ledocq, 2404 Vine St., solar panel, $19,677.

Bernard O. McGarty Trust, 121 14th St. S., deck, $2,500.

Dwaine Smith Revocable Trust, 3614 Parkwood Place, deck, $3,500.

Colleen Wieman, 2806 23rd St. S., fence, $2,350.

Anna Vonarx, 1317 George St., fence, $625.

Rustic River Rentals LLC, 1601 Avon St., deck, $1,000.

Jennifer Sorenson, 333 22nd St. S., fence, $1,500.

Barbara Lund, 1421 Adams St., fence, $100.

Dean Wozney, 2323 Palace St., antenna, $15,000.

Kwik Trip, 1626 Oak St., commercial alteration, $212,900.

Dairyland Power Coop, 3231 East Ave. S., new commercial building, $2,100,000.

O’Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., 710 George St., new commercial building, $978,237.

Parsneau Enterprises LLC, 5154 Mormon Coulee Road, alteration, $5,000.

Bluffview Development Group LLC, 921 Fifth Ave. S., demolition.

Hydrite Chemical Company, 701 Sumner St., foundation, $30,000.

Great Lakes Cheese of La Crosse, 2200 Enterprise Ave., foundation, $32,000.

Viterbo University Inc., 814 Viterbo Court, alteration, $96,000.

Nancy Wynn, 2908 Jane St., roof, $6,500.

John McSweeney, 1360 Nakomis Ave., roof, $4,000.

Lal Patel, 1928 Loomis St., roof, $14,807.

Kyle Mickelson, 1111 Grandad Terrace, roof, $4,628.

David T. Enos Joint Trust, 2137 George St., roof, $3,000.

RRJ Holdings LLC, 83 Copeland Ave., sign, $3,967.

Martin Warehousing LLC, 3090 Berlin Drive., sign, $3,385.

John Wisneski Joint Trust, 851 Janice Court W., addition, $30,000.

Jennifer Schiffer, 1623 Prospect St., addition, $8,000.

Candance Nehls, 5401 Quail Drive, new, $67,000.

J. Mathison Properties LLC, 2201 Park Ave., alteration, $9,000.

Elizabeth Hegge, 2328 Loomis St., pool, $2,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Larry Baeder, 633 Riders Club Road, roof, $10,150.

John and Maryann Abendroth, 631 Oak Ave. S., roof, $6,566.

Carl and Robin Halverson, 639 13th Ave. N., deck, $700.

Darren Armstrong, 1860 Pine Ridge Drive, deck and gable roof, $17,800.

Mark and Brooke Trochinksi, 3028 Wild Rose Lane, pool, $25,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Jeffrey and Jeri Jo Schaitel, N8348 McWain Drive, accessory building, $4,200.

Roger and Sheila Fruit, W2994 Pleasant Valley Road, addition, $75,000.

Mark Kowald and Melissa Braund, N6839 Sand Prairie Court, pool and deck, $8,999.

Milton and Amy Hendrickson, N1588 Lost Ridge Road, deck, $30,000.

Pao Xiong and Cheng Her, W7201 Heram Road, new single-family home, $328,000.

Daniel and Suzann Paisley, W5600 County Road D, new garage and breezeway, $20,000.

Cordell and Marlene Adamson, N7519 County Road XX, accessory building, $150,000.

Mark Fugina, W7747 Devon Place, addition, $8,000.

Gordon and Deborah Greene, W8021 Prairie Woods St., deck, $4,000.

Anthony and Kim Locknane, W3866 Highland Drive, new single-family home, $410,000.

Benjamin and Julie Baker, W3905 Scotch Coulee Road W., addition and garage, $40,000.

Joshua and Lynn Erickson, N5892 Rivendell Court, new single-family home, $350,000.

