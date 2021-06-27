 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 27
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 27

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Bee Lor, 2922 Farnam St., fence, $1,000.

Kara Burgos, 2303 Johnson St., fence, $4,000.

Jon Palmer, N3302 Miller Road, deck, $8,000.

Roger Pafford, 1609 Prospect St., fence, $1,000.

Alyssa Phelps, 1628 Hyde Ave., fence, $4,245.

Sharon Radtke, 1113 25th St. S., fence, $20,078.

Caitlin Hamann, 1307 Farnam St., fence, $5,600.

Robert Daugherty, 939 Denton St., fence, $960.

Charles Berendes, 1731 Madison St., garage, $20,000.

Sandra Heck, 3203 34th St. S., fence, $5,506.

Susan C. Schuyler Revocable Trust, 335 19th St. S., solar panel, $18,927.

Vada Hospitality LLC, 1452 Caledonia St., fence, $5,000.

Gundersen Lutheran Administration Service, 215 Third St. N., commercial alteration, $10,900,000.

City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., commercial alteration, $900,000.

Shea Ealey Rentals LLC, 1117 11th St. S., demolition.

Vick’s Bar & Motel Inc., 3749 Mormon Coulee Road, demolition.

Kwik Trip, 2010 Kwik Trip Way, new commercial building, $5,000,000.

Gundersen Health, 2101 Sims Place, addition, $329,000.

Brandon Haugen, 520 Avon St., roof, $14,560.

PBJM Properties Three LLC, 606 Ninth St. N., roof, $3,500.

Clifford McDonald, 2907 South Ave., roof, $800.

Edward Wood, 324 24th St. N., roof, $5,190.

Terrill Gasper, 1410 Johnson St., roof, $8,000.

City of La Crosse, 2810 Fanta Reed Road, sign, $7,000.

Caroline Flatten, 4718 Bell Farm Green, new single-family home, $410,000.

Kevin Stanton, 613 Market St., alteration, $4,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Angie and Jay Jones, 932 Oak Ave. N., roof, $10,000.

Cindy and Justin Shireman, 609 13th Ave. N., roof, $18,628.

Mary Kate Brummond, 543 10th Place N., roof, $10,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Andrew Barnhardt, W3687 Highland Drive, new single-family home, $420,000.

Peter and Ashley Kaz, N8085 County Road W, accessory building, $94,802.

Kaitlyn Boden and Lucas Dorn, N5989 Apple Blossom Trail, porch and deck, $50,000.

Roger Parrett and Michelle McBride, W7800 Country Ave., garage, $113,000.

Christopher and Jaime Peterson, W4567 Gills Coulee Road, garage, $45,000.

William and Wanda Green, N6804 Sand Prairie Court, pool, $60,000.

Dennis Olichwier and Tracey Mueller-Olichwier, N8162 Terrace Road, pool and deck, $1,000.

Midway on the Hill LLC, N5924 County Road OT, addition and deck, $159,600.

Timothy and Bridget Hill, 4022 Brookside Lane, solar panel, $18,150.

Thomas Fitzpatrick Trust, N2875 County Road FA, solar panel, $46,712.

Carrie Wuensch-Harden, W5730 Hypoint Drive, solar panel, $8,610.

William Cockriel, W5912 Valley Parkway, solar panel, $21,045.

Alan and Rosanne Schulz, 3305 Ebner Coulee Road, solar panel, $17,604.

Moonstone Meadow, N2118 Brecken Ridge, new single-family home, $300,000.

Michael Zillmer, W3747 Lockington Road, solar panel, $21,014.

John and Kristin Engstrom, W4491 State Road 33, additions, $130,000.

