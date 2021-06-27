La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 27

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Bee Lor, 2922 Farnam St., fence, $1,000.
Kara Burgos, 2303 Johnson St., fence, $4,000.
Jon Palmer, N3302 Miller Road, deck, $8,000.
Roger Pafford, 1609 Prospect St., fence, $1,000.
Alyssa Phelps, 1628 Hyde Ave., fence, $4,245.
Sharon Radtke, 1113 25th St. S., fence, $20,078.
Caitlin Hamann, 1307 Farnam St., fence, $5,600.
Robert Daugherty, 939 Denton St., fence, $960.
Charles Berendes, 1731 Madison St., garage, $20,000.
Sandra Heck, 3203 34th St. S., fence, $5,506.
Susan C. Schuyler Revocable Trust, 335 19th St. S., solar panel, $18,927.
Vada Hospitality LLC, 1452 Caledonia St., fence, $5,000.
Gundersen Lutheran Administration Service, 215 Third St. N., commercial alteration, $10,900,000.
City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., commercial alteration, $900,000.
Shea Ealey Rentals LLC, 1117 11th St. S., demolition.
Vick’s Bar & Motel Inc., 3749 Mormon Coulee Road, demolition.
Kwik Trip, 2010 Kwik Trip Way, new commercial building, $5,000,000.
Gundersen Health, 2101 Sims Place, addition, $329,000.
Brandon Haugen, 520 Avon St., roof, $14,560.
PBJM Properties Three LLC, 606 Ninth St. N., roof, $3,500.
Clifford McDonald, 2907 South Ave., roof, $800.
Edward Wood, 324 24th St. N., roof, $5,190.
Terrill Gasper, 1410 Johnson St., roof, $8,000.
City of La Crosse, 2810 Fanta Reed Road, sign, $7,000.
Caroline Flatten, 4718 Bell Farm Green, new single-family home, $410,000.
Kevin Stanton, 613 Market St., alteration, $4,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Angie and Jay Jones, 932 Oak Ave. N., roof, $10,000.
Cindy and Justin Shireman, 609 13th Ave. N., roof, $18,628.
Mary Kate Brummond, 543 10th Place N., roof, $10,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Andrew Barnhardt, W3687 Highland Drive, new single-family home, $420,000.
Peter and Ashley Kaz, N8085 County Road W, accessory building, $94,802.
Kaitlyn Boden and Lucas Dorn, N5989 Apple Blossom Trail, porch and deck, $50,000.
Roger Parrett and Michelle McBride, W7800 Country Ave., garage, $113,000.
Christopher and Jaime Peterson, W4567 Gills Coulee Road, garage, $45,000.
William and Wanda Green, N6804 Sand Prairie Court, pool, $60,000.
Dennis Olichwier and Tracey Mueller-Olichwier, N8162 Terrace Road, pool and deck, $1,000.
Midway on the Hill LLC, N5924 County Road OT, addition and deck, $159,600.
Timothy and Bridget Hill, 4022 Brookside Lane, solar panel, $18,150.
Thomas Fitzpatrick Trust, N2875 County Road FA, solar panel, $46,712.
Carrie Wuensch-Harden, W5730 Hypoint Drive, solar panel, $8,610.
William Cockriel, W5912 Valley Parkway, solar panel, $21,045.
Alan and Rosanne Schulz, 3305 Ebner Coulee Road, solar panel, $17,604.
Moonstone Meadow, N2118 Brecken Ridge, new single-family home, $300,000.
Michael Zillmer, W3747 Lockington Road, solar panel, $21,014.
John and Kristin Engstrom, W4491 State Road 33, additions, $130,000.