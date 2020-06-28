La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 28

CITY OF LA CROSSE
City of La Crosse, 721 Charles St., garage, $2,000.
Jamie Barton, 1616 Adams St., fence, $9,353.
City of La Crosse, 1002 West Ave. S., fence, $8,000.
John Kovari, 1532 Wood St., fence, $4,700.
Jane Jordan, 230 21st St. N., fence, $11,436.
Kenneth Rice, 3011 Lakota Place, deck, $12,000.
Frank Mauss, 1832 22nd St. S., solar panel, $9,874.
Joel Santodomingo, 2020 Winnebago St., fence, $8,980.
Brandi Workman, 2516 Smith Valley Road, deck, $2,718.
Joseph Roraff, 1452 George St., parking lot.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse Inc., 1331 Clinton St., solar panel, $77,255.
Neil Brahmbhatt, 4565 Brickyard Lane, fence, $8,652.
Joseph Przywojski, 1529 Travis St., fence, $3,000.
Don Elwood, 1353 Avon St., commercial alteration, $9,000.
Western Technical College, 400 Sixth St. N., commercial alteration, $7,800.
Beam Properties LLC, 901 Caledonia St., commercial alteration, $4,000.
Joseph Roraff, 1452 George St., demolition.
Kelly Gorres, 1616 Madison St., roof, $17,037.
Guitarland Properties LLC, 1227 Third St. S., roof, $35,650.
Scott Pirnstill, 520 16th St. S., roof, $3,650.
R. Hamilton Enterprises LLC, 1111 Island St., roof, $5,500.
Arrowhead Village and Townhouses LLC, 3025 33rd St. S., roof, $1,000.
Paul Dawson, 1502 George St., roof, $8,971.
Port Royal Properties LLC, 1018 State St., roof, $5,875.
Melissa Thompson, 1431 Avon St., addition, $10,000.
Mary Jo Leveraus, 2125 Jackson St., alteration, $20,000.
Darren Schoch, 2124 15th Place S., alteration, $1,000.
Tari Garbers, 1343 27th St. S., shed, $500.
Scott May, 211 15th St. S., fence, $3,800.
WS Investments LLC, 525 Kane St., fence, $300.
Brian Mudgett 1223 George St., garage, $600.
Taylor Knutson, 3050 27th St. S., fence, $6,250.
David Bleidorn, 1909 King St., fence, $9,582.
Megan Amann, 2931 Mesa Grande Place, shed, $1,703.
Mai Yang Lee, 1127 Charles St., fence, $3,375.
Richard Morton Revocable Trust, 250 28th St. S., deck, $6,300.
Robert Wozney, 1710 Onalaska Ave., fence, $1,700.
Gregory Blocker, 930 Cameron Ave., fence, $2,000.
Daniel Stremcha, 1202 Seventh St. S., fence, $1,100.
Barbara Beer, 3310 Elm Drive, fence, $3,446.
Gretchen Pangier, 2950 Baier Lane, fence, $18,681.
Gregory Prichett, 512 23rd St. N., fence, $5,858.
Brian Mudgett, 1223 George St., fence, $350.
Kou Vang, 1027 Caledonia St., fence, $6,444.
Mark Skolos, 2518 26th St. S., fence, $800.
Austin Cooper, 1455 George St., fence, $1,750.
Gregory Geary, 3729 33rd St. S., fence, $1,600.
Taggert Brooks, 3000 Baier Lane, shed, $500.
Catherine Ellingson, 713 Charles St., fence, $2,000.
Deborah V. Cromer Survivors Trust, 424 22nd St. N., fence, $6,662.
Diane Walleser, 4526 Oak Drive, deck, $2,000/.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse Inc., 1331 Clinton St., alteration, $25,000.
210 S. 7th LLC, 210 Seventh St. S., alteration, $25,000.
City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., alteration, $15,000.
First Bank La Crosse Building Corp., 201 Main St., alteration, $68,940.
Matthew Gunderson, 1107 11th St. S., demolition.
Jeffery Beirne, 2111 Adams St., roof, $8,646.
Amy Lang, 615 Caledonia St., roof, $7,300.
Cheyenne Properties LLC, 924 La Crosse St., roof, $15,300.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 333 Vine St., roof, $97,000.
Edward Krogman, 512 Losey Blvd. S., roof, $18,000.
Ann Lachman, 1413 Johnson St., roof, $5,000.
Pointe Weste Investments LLC, 901 State St., sign, $2,822.
Little White Church House LLC, 1323 Gillette St., sign, $202.
4009 MCR Partners LLC, 4009 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $4,600.
Trane US Inc., 3600 Pammel Creek Road, sign, $250.
Bast La Crosse LLC, 1236 Clinton St., sign, $400.
Peter Brose, 4921 33rd St. S., addition, $30,143.
Peter Ruud, 2033 30th St. S., addition, $51,000.
Mark Skolos, 2518 26th St. S., swimming pool, $240.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Jessica Stadtler, 404 Gordon Lane, deck, $600.
Paula Schaub, 834 Sixth Ave. N., roof, $11,364.
Lake Onalaska MHC, 105 Carol Lane, demolition.
Lake Onalaska MHC, 173 Troy St., demolition.
Eric Sjolander, 1226 Oak Ave. N., roof, $11,920.
KTREH, 950 Second Ave. N., commercial remodel, $70,000.
KTREH, 229 Oak Forest Drive, commercial remodel, $70,000.
KTREH, 9421 State Road 16, commercial remodel, $70,000.
Sara Woodard, 207 Edwards Drive, new single-family manufactured dwelling, $59,900.
Terry Long, 1169 Fraser Way, build-out, $28,000.
Jason and Ann Kane, 209 Fourth Ave. N., roof, $15,000.
Doug and Krista Gold, 309 W. Larkspur Lane, pool, $12,000.
Christopher and Ashley Callaway, 414 11th Ave. S., accessory building, $2,980.
Midwest Prairie Development, 2800 National Drive, Suite 102, commercial remodel, $20,000.
Midwest Prairie Development, 2800 National Drive, Suite 100, commercial remodel, $65,000.
Jeanne and Dewey Coerper, 1166 Rolling Oaks Drive, deck, $44,000.
Ryan Johnson, 754 Melcher Place, egress window, $750.
ALM Holding Co., 920 10th Ave. N., commercial remodel, $300,000.
Matt Schober, 1403 Cedar Place, remodel, $80,000.
Barry Blomquist, 2850 Midwest Drive, commercial improvement, $155,500.
Kent and Amanda Dernbach, 871 Summers Day Lane, pavilion, $4,104.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Dean and Dianne Dickinson, W5370 Boma Road, alterations, $30,000.
Vicki Arndt and Kevin Torgerson, W3144 County Road B, $20,000.
Greg and Sandra Gyllander, W8042 Country Ave., swimming pool, $32,000.
Thomas Murray and Sara Running, N8467 McWain Drive, accessory building, $3,200.
Mark and Trisha Gaikowski, N5907 County Road M, accessory building, $37,500.
Alan and Heike Hunter, N6118 Grayhawk Drive, deck, $6,000.
Jason Thomas and Jennifer Bue, W7848 Maple Drive, accessory building, $20,000.
Herritz Living Trust, W6575 Apache Court, accessory building, $70,000.
Robert and Nancy Boecher, W7896 Hawthorne St., deck, $1,500.
Donnie Owens Jr., Vladimir Tsoy, Marina An and Irina Owens, W7936 County Road Z, detached accessory Building, $3,208.
Barry and Jackie Schimke, W3970 County Road D, detached accessory building, $1,500.
Justin and Amy Mashak, N1720 Hess Road, deck, $1,200.
Andrew Kirken Revocable Trust and Jean Kirkeng Revocable Trust, W573 Kirkeng Road, deck, $300.
Kimberly and David Truchan, N8884 Fawn Meadow Lane, new single-family home, $350,000.
Janet and Jeffery Woodward, W3193 County Road Q, screen room, $8,000.
Mark and Patricia Rausch, N9522 State Road 108, new single-family home, $120,000.
Arlan and Shelly Ulberg, W7661 James St., roof alteration, $500.
Nicole Steiger and Jameson Rogala, N2157 County Road M, accessory building, $7,000.
David Skrove Family Joint Revocable Trust and Ann Skrove Family Joint Revocable Trust, W4277 Church Road W., porch, $19,000.
Medfin Revocable Trust, N4671 Old Hickory Drive, addition, $30,000.
