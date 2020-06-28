You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 28
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 28

CITY OF LA CROSSE

City of La Crosse, 721 Charles St., garage, $2,000.

Jamie Barton, 1616 Adams St., fence, $9,353.

City of La Crosse, 1002 West Ave. S., fence, $8,000.

John Kovari, 1532 Wood St., fence, $4,700.

Jane Jordan, 230 21st St. N., fence, $11,436.

Kenneth Rice, 3011 Lakota Place, deck, $12,000.

Frank Mauss, 1832 22nd St. S., solar panel, $9,874.

Joel Santodomingo, 2020 Winnebago St., fence, $8,980.

Brandi Workman, 2516 Smith Valley Road, deck, $2,718.

Joseph Roraff, 1452 George St., parking lot.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse Inc., 1331 Clinton St., solar panel, $77,255.

Neil Brahmbhatt, 4565 Brickyard Lane, fence, $8,652.

Joseph Przywojski, 1529 Travis St., fence, $3,000.

Don Elwood, 1353 Avon St., commercial alteration, $9,000.

Western Technical College, 400 Sixth St. N., commercial alteration, $7,800.

Beam Properties LLC, 901 Caledonia St., commercial alteration, $4,000.

Joseph Roraff, 1452 George St., demolition.

Kelly Gorres, 1616 Madison St., roof, $17,037.

Guitarland Properties LLC, 1227 Third St. S., roof, $35,650.

Scott Pirnstill, 520 16th St. S., roof, $3,650.

R. Hamilton Enterprises LLC, 1111 Island St., roof, $5,500.

Arrowhead Village and Townhouses LLC, 3025 33rd St. S., roof, $1,000.

Paul Dawson, 1502 George St., roof, $8,971.

Port Royal Properties LLC, 1018 State St., roof, $5,875.

Melissa Thompson, 1431 Avon St., addition, $10,000.

Mary Jo Leveraus, 2125 Jackson St., alteration, $20,000.

Darren Schoch, 2124 15th Place S., alteration, $1,000.

Tari Garbers, 1343 27th St. S., shed, $500.

Scott May, 211 15th St. S., fence, $3,800.

WS Investments LLC, 525 Kane St., fence, $300.

Brian Mudgett 1223 George St., garage, $600.

Taylor Knutson, 3050 27th St. S., fence, $6,250.

David Bleidorn, 1909 King St., fence, $9,582.

Megan Amann, 2931 Mesa Grande Place, shed, $1,703.

Mai Yang Lee, 1127 Charles St., fence, $3,375.

Richard Morton Revocable Trust, 250 28th St. S., deck, $6,300.

Robert Wozney, 1710 Onalaska Ave., fence, $1,700.

Gregory Blocker, 930 Cameron Ave., fence, $2,000.

Daniel Stremcha, 1202 Seventh St. S., fence, $1,100.

Barbara Beer, 3310 Elm Drive, fence, $3,446.

Gretchen Pangier, 2950 Baier Lane, fence, $18,681.

Gregory Prichett, 512 23rd St. N., fence, $5,858.

Brian Mudgett, 1223 George St., fence, $350.

Kou Vang, 1027 Caledonia St., fence, $6,444.

Mark Skolos, 2518 26th St. S., fence, $800.

Austin Cooper, 1455 George St., fence, $1,750.

Gregory Geary, 3729 33rd St. S., fence, $1,600.

Taggert Brooks, 3000 Baier Lane, shed, $500.

Catherine Ellingson, 713 Charles St., fence, $2,000.

Deborah V. Cromer Survivors Trust, 424 22nd St. N., fence, $6,662.

Diane Walleser, 4526 Oak Drive, deck, $2,000/.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse Inc., 1331 Clinton St., alteration, $25,000.

210 S. 7th LLC, 210 Seventh St. S., alteration, $25,000.

City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., alteration, $15,000.

First Bank La Crosse Building Corp., 201 Main St., alteration, $68,940.

Matthew Gunderson, 1107 11th St. S., demolition.

Jeffery Beirne, 2111 Adams St., roof, $8,646.

Amy Lang, 615 Caledonia St., roof, $7,300.

Cheyenne Properties LLC, 924 La Crosse St., roof, $15,300.

La Crosse County Solid Waste, 333 Vine St., roof, $97,000.

Edward Krogman, 512 Losey Blvd. S., roof, $18,000.

Ann Lachman, 1413 Johnson St., roof, $5,000.

Pointe Weste Investments LLC, 901 State St., sign, $2,822.

Little White Church House LLC, 1323 Gillette St., sign, $202.

4009 MCR Partners LLC, 4009 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $4,600.

Trane US Inc., 3600 Pammel Creek Road, sign, $250.

Bast La Crosse LLC, 1236 Clinton St., sign, $400.

Peter Brose, 4921 33rd St. S., addition, $30,143.

Peter Ruud, 2033 30th St. S., addition, $51,000.

Mark Skolos, 2518 26th St. S., swimming pool, $240.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Jessica Stadtler, 404 Gordon Lane, deck, $600.

Paula Schaub, 834 Sixth Ave. N., roof, $11,364.

Lake Onalaska MHC, 105 Carol Lane, demolition.

Lake Onalaska MHC, 173 Troy St., demolition.

Eric Sjolander, 1226 Oak Ave. N., roof, $11,920.

KTREH, 950 Second Ave. N., commercial remodel, $70,000.

KTREH, 229 Oak Forest Drive, commercial remodel, $70,000.

KTREH, 9421 State Road 16, commercial remodel, $70,000.

Sara Woodard, 207 Edwards Drive, new single-family manufactured dwelling, $59,900.

Terry Long, 1169 Fraser Way, build-out, $28,000.

Jason and Ann Kane, 209 Fourth Ave. N., roof, $15,000.

Doug and Krista Gold, 309 W. Larkspur Lane, pool, $12,000.

Christopher and Ashley Callaway, 414 11th Ave. S., accessory building, $2,980.

Midwest Prairie Development, 2800 National Drive, Suite 102, commercial remodel, $20,000.

Midwest Prairie Development, 2800 National Drive, Suite 100, commercial remodel, $65,000.

Jeanne and Dewey Coerper, 1166 Rolling Oaks Drive, deck, $44,000.

Ryan Johnson, 754 Melcher Place, egress window, $750.

ALM Holding Co., 920 10th Ave. N., commercial remodel, $300,000.

Matt Schober, 1403 Cedar Place, remodel, $80,000.

Barry Blomquist, 2850 Midwest Drive, commercial improvement, $155,500.

Kent and Amanda Dernbach, 871 Summers Day Lane, pavilion, $4,104.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Dean and Dianne Dickinson, W5370 Boma Road, alterations, $30,000.

Vicki Arndt and Kevin Torgerson, W3144 County Road B, $20,000.

Greg and Sandra Gyllander, W8042 Country Ave., swimming pool, $32,000.

Thomas Murray and Sara Running, N8467 McWain Drive, accessory building, $3,200.

Mark and Trisha Gaikowski, N5907 County Road M, accessory building, $37,500.

Alan and Heike Hunter, N6118 Grayhawk Drive, deck, $6,000.

Jason Thomas and Jennifer Bue, W7848 Maple Drive, accessory building, $20,000.

Herritz Living Trust, W6575 Apache Court, accessory building, $70,000.

Robert and Nancy Boecher, W7896 Hawthorne St., deck, $1,500.

Donnie Owens Jr., Vladimir Tsoy, Marina An and Irina Owens, W7936 County Road Z, detached accessory Building, $3,208.

Barry and Jackie Schimke, W3970 County Road D, detached accessory building, $1,500.

Justin and Amy Mashak, N1720 Hess Road, deck, $1,200.

Andrew Kirken Revocable Trust and Jean Kirkeng Revocable Trust, W573 Kirkeng Road, deck, $300.

Kimberly and David Truchan, N8884 Fawn Meadow Lane, new single-family home, $350,000.

Janet and Jeffery Woodward, W3193 County Road Q, screen room, $8,000.

Mark and Patricia Rausch, N9522 State Road 108, new single-family home, $120,000.

Arlan and Shelly Ulberg, W7661 James St., roof alteration, $500.

Nicole Steiger and Jameson Rogala, N2157 County Road M, accessory building, $7,000.

David Skrove Family Joint Revocable Trust and Ann Skrove Family Joint Revocable Trust, W4277 Church Road W., porch, $19,000.

Medfin Revocable Trust, N4671 Old Hickory Drive, addition, $30,000.

