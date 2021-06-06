 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 6
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 6

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Gerard and Jacalyn Faas, N294 and N302 Bendel Road, accessory building, $17,500.

Robert Wienke, W5106 County Road B, accessory building, $1,000.

Kenneth Steiger and Kathryn Steiger Joint Revocable Trusts, N2151 County Road M, addition, $70,000.

Daniel and Jessica Pintz, N5318 County Road S, accessory building, $9,300.

Richard Beyer, 71 Hinkley Road, new single-family home, $300,000.

Ronald and Terrie Rothering, W4488 County Road B, antenna upgrade, $20,000.

Joseph Klingbeil, N3433 Smith Valley Road, accessory building, $15,000.

