La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 7

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Mark Sullivan, 2227 Kane St., fence, $7,457.
John Sanders, 2607 Sunrise Drive, shed, $1,291.
Daniel Fitzsimmons, 2306 Onalaska Ave., garage, $30,000.
John Lillejord, 841 Janice Court E., fence, $16,306.
Joshua Hendrickson, 307 24th St. S., fence, $3,000.
Kevin Kennedy, 1409 30th St. S., fence, $3,978.
Shirley Jones, 3137 29th St. S., fence, $600.
Benjamin Gerling, 2040 31st St. S., fence, $8,100.
Ray West, 3321 Fairchild St. E., fence, $12,426.
John Raatz, 2932 Leonard St., fence, $6,000.
Steve Schaefer, 1747 Rose St., shed, $1,400.
Nicholas Mier, 1616 Loomis St., deck, $600.
City Brewing Company LLC, 3 Market St., addition, $80,000.
John Steele, 1431 George St., demolition.
David Gebhart, 1122 Losey Blvd. S., foundation, $7,690.
Mark Olson, 1244 West Ave. S., roof, $6,000.
Sally Davis, 2153 23rd St. S., roof, $13,000.
Curtis Wall, 208 19th St. S., roof, $23,690.
Christine Damrow, 2150 Winnebago St., roof, $1,000.
Karrie Jackelen, 129 20th St. S., roof, $500.
Richard Weisbecker, 2159 23rd St. S., roof, $7,800.
Julie Stohr, 2010 Loomis St., roof, $6,000.
Guitarland Properties LLC, 1227 Third St. S., sign, $5,700.
Christine Kakuska, 2917 Broadview Place, addition, $26,125.
Steve Eide, 2130 Charles St., alteration, $600.
Christopher Ackerman, 2626 Lincoln Ave., alteration, $51,240.
Dairyland Power Co-op, 3251 East Ave. S., land disturbance.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Tim Johnson, 3333 Emerald Valley Drive, gazebo, $25,000.
Scott and Anne Kuzma, 1212 Red Cedar Court, deck, $15,000.
Tim Nix, 2485 Harmony Point Place, deck, $16,690.
Leo Bronston, 1202 County Road PH, commercial remodel, $150,000.
Corey Harris, 1004 Oak Timber Drive, pool, $7,505.
Mike Clemmer, 1307 Kingswood Lane, egress window, $1,500.
Kim Stadtler, 123 17th Ave. N., pool, $500.
Paul Roraff, 730 11th Ave. S., accessory building, $3,500.
Mathy Construction, 920 10th Ave. N., commercial roof, $55,000.
Elaine Borger, 104 Gertie Lane, deck, $5,000.
CAG3 LLC, 1613 Main St., tenant build-out, $37,945.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
John Weeks, W4915 Mill St., accessory building, $3,500.
Deke and Janell Mader, W5177 Knobloch Road, new single-family home, $365,000.
Bruce and Cindy Mathew, N5722 Abnet Road, accessory building, $25,000.
Brian and Laurie Taylor, N5357 Neshonoc Road, fence, $600.
Adam and Tori Weissenberger, N2216 Clements Road, solar panel, $31,497.
Matthew and Brenda Peterson, N3057 Crystal Lane, shoreland structure, $2,000.
Melissa Meinking and Benjamin Morgan, N1691 Breidel Coulee Road, deck, $12,200.
