La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 9

CITY OF LA CROSSE
- David Mindel, 1523 Winnebago St., fence, $14,886.
- Spies Construction LLC 811 sixth St. S., fence, $6,370.
- Ross Patzner, 505 Seventh St. S., patio deck, $1,000.
- Warm and Cozy LLC, 2202 Charles St., fence, $1,000.
- Spies Construction LLC, 819 Sixth St. S., fence, $7,600.
- Charles Coady, 2139 Denton St., fence, $1,000.
- Emily Jantz, 2820 Birch St., fence, $9,018.
- Word of Life Ministries Inc., 2015 Ward Ave., alteration, $75,000.
- Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 1608 Prospect St., demolition.
- Thomas Hansen, 2724 Onalaska Ave., roof, $6,300.
- Gerald Root, 115 23rd St. N., roof, $14,500.
- Lawrence Becker, 1542 Kane St., roof, $11,900.
- Gregory Olson 418 Mississippi St., roof, $10,500.
- Amanda Page, 2317 Loomis St., roof, $600.
- Richard Erickson, 1110 Charles St., roof, $1,200.
- Michael Wojtowicz, 1827 Loomis St., roof, $5,700.
- Cory Seubert, 2026 Prospect St., roof, $1,200.
- Kraus-Anderson Inc., 4254 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $2,081.
- Theodore Reck Revocable Trust, 1601 Madison St., addition, $82,500.
- Water Place One LLC, 321 River Pointe, new single family home, $310,000.
- Glen Wolfe Family Trust, 3612 Parkwood Place, alteration, $2,000.
- Jeremiah Galvan, 1617 Winnebago St., alteration, $5,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
- Samuel Bowman, 817 Wilson St., roof, $2,500.
- Clay and Marie Denham, 505 Eighth Ave. N., accessory building, $2,990.
- Ryan Nelson, 1049 Aspen Valley Drive, roof, $18,000.
- William Wilson, 108 Gertie Lane, new single family home, $47,000.
- Stephan and Christine Woessner, 957 Stonebridge Ave., new single family home and garage, $560,000.
- La Verne Jones, 109 Gertie Lane, new single family home, $71,000.
- Lynn and Tom Lathrop, 928 Aspen Valley Drive, roof, $43,000.
- Steve Giese, 616 Juline Way, detached garage, $30,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
- Adam Etrheim, 2100 Dawson Ave., shoreland structure, $4,000.
- William Bassett Foundation, N9410 Cox Hill Road, cell tower, $170,000.
- Brett Meddaugh, N6988 Bice Ave., solar panel, $10,000.
- Joshua and Samantha Sherry, W4525 Drectrah Road, addition, $20,000.
- Roland Helmreich, W7876 County Road Z, porch, $70,000.
- Richard and Julie Diermeier Joint Revocable Trust, N4438 Eagle Bluff Court, deck, $18,600.
- Ronald and Rachel Kennedy, N975 Skemp Road, porch, $2,500.
- Beaver Properties LLC, W7875 Prairie Clover Place, new single family home, $375,000.
- Shelley Lynne, W6863 Heram Road, new single family home and accessory building, $660,000.
- David Draeger, N2657 Potato Ridge Road, new single family home, $400,000.
- Richard and Michele Trietley, W5755 Sherwood Drive, alterations, $4,704.
