CITY OF LA CROSSE
Christopher Sanscrainte, 434 29th St. S., fence, $7,000.
Carla Jellison, 2206 14th St. S., fence, $2,000.
Kristine Larson, 1234 19th St. S., fence, $3,362.
Samantha Nicklaus, 2302 Jackson St., fence, $200.
John Sandleback, 1218 Madison St., deck, $3,000.
Kelly Tooke, 3137 25th St. S., shed, $500.
Thomas Rand,2645 Longview Court, deck, $3,800.
Moose Loyal Order of La Crosse LOD 1920, 1932 Ward Ave., antenna, $50,000.
CT Real Estate Investments LLC, 1440 State Road 16, new commercial building, $70,000.
Masrud McGuire LLC, 333 Buchner Place, alteration, $80,000.
Reinhart Foodservice LLC, 1032 Gateway Court, alteration, $17,000.
City of La Crosse, 1614 10th St. S., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 1616 10th St. S., demolition.
Marilyn Carroll, 524 Division St., demolition.
Joshua Wiedenback, 727 16th St. S., demolition.
David Pengra, 1812 Farnam St., demotion.
Jamar of La Crosse LLC, 214 West Ave. N., alteration, $10,000.
Kelly Bechly, 1503 Adams St., roof, $1,200.
Daniel Puent, 1103 19th St. S., roof, $1,800.
FBRS Investments LLC, 908 State St., roof, $5,000.
Joyce Majerus, 3012 Scarlett Drive, roof, $7,670.
Jacob Larkin, 2107 Farnam St., roof, $500.
Barbara Bess, 607 Charles St., roof, $17,500.
Andrew Goehner, 326 Rose St., roof, $1,000.
Anthony Gerke, 2134 Charles St., roof, $2,000.
Esther Schroeder, 1105 Sixth St. S., roof, $2,400.
Mary Tronick, 449 23rd St. N., roof, $8,500.
Ryan Glennie, 1327 Main St., roof, $14,750.
Water Place One LLC, 619 Pettibone Pointe Way, new single-family home, $320,000.
Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 1608 Prospect St., alteration, $42,000.
Barbara Feehan, 2906 Marion Road N., alteration, $2,500.
Water Place One LLC, 615 Pettibone Pointe Way, new single-family home, $360,000.
Sandra Averill, 1630 Liberty St., addition, $14,000.
