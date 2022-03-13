La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 13

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Kevin Boyd, 1102 Nancy Court, alteration, $15,000.
SB Edifice LLC, 601 St. Andrew St., sign, $3,587.
Raymond Bailey, 1428 Gillette St., demolition, $1,200.
Viterbo University Inc., 821 Seventh St. S., demolition.
Hy-Vee Inc, 4200 State Road 16, sign, $94,631.
Alison Nimmo, 2714 Lincoln Ave., solar panel, $20,000.
Bret Emmel, 1504 19th St. S., alteration, $20,000.
GEF Enterprises LLC, 1432 Johnson St., roof, $10,450.
GEF Enterprises LLC, 310 Ninth St. S., roof, $2,775.
Pari Sexauer, 118 22nd St. S., alteration, $30,000.
FSC RE II LLC, 1919 State Road, addition, $374,481.
Randall Walters, 1747 Rose St., deck, $1,500.
Kwik Trip, 2839 Darling Court, alteration, $4,168,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Scott and Melissa Erdman, N6959 Knudson Road, accessory building, $100,000.
Jeffery and Helen Lonkoski, W5225 Chipmunk Road N., three-season porch, $2,000.
Paul and Jodi Eide, N6670 McCurdy Road, accessory building, $20,000.
Jill and Daniel Lamb, W7730 Park Ave., additions, $180,000.
Nicholas Payne, W6020 County Road S., addition, $20,000.
Barry and Nancy Lee, W6686 Schilling Road, solar panel, $21,086.
W&G Strupp Real Estate LLC, N6200 County Road XX, new industrial building, $840,000.
Robert and Andrea Stupi, N7577 County Road XX, solar panel, $41,252.
Beaver Properties LLC, N6890 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $400,000.