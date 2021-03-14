La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 14

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Brox Inc., 4101 Mormon Coulee Court, parking lot, $50,000.
Debra Fiers, 1827 Farnam St., solar panel, $20,531.
Carol Erickson, 1326 Winnebago St., fence, $5,734.
David Willette, 2743 Harvey St., fence, $2,000.
Pamela Chenier, 1811 Market St., fence, $6,032.
Coffee Holdings LLC, 4107 Mormon Coulee Road, commercial shell, $600,000.
Stanley Koziara, 5203 Mormon Coulee Road, demolition.
Coffee Holdings LLC, 4107 Mormon Coulee Road, demolition.
Fortney, Fortney & Fortney, 308 Third St. S., roof, $160,000.
Larry Stone, 2015 Mississippi St., roof, $10,000.
Norman La Crosse-WI LLC, 3251 Berlin Drive, sign, $2,030.
Paul Fuchsel, 660 Breezy Point Road, sign, $685.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Karen and Troy Muller, 2316 Evenson Drive, home improvement, $28,710.
Crooked Pint Ale House, 9348 State Road 16, pergola, $5,591.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Kathy and Scott Cross, 1131 Shorewood Drive, solar panel, $12,679.
Curtis and Amanda Bisek, N3255 Hidden Springs Road, patio, $5,000.
Naomi and Brandon Schaller, N8439 McWain Drive, solar panel, $20,410.
Michael Gaffney and Margaret Anthony, W6757 Hidden Valley Road, accessory building, $4,000.
Charles and Cindy Glennie, W4155 County Road D, garage, $39,500.
Joseph and Kristine Nickles, N9281 Perkins Road, new single-family home and garage, $170,000.
Tammy and Wayne Petersen, W2719 Albertson Road, new single-family home and garage, $250,000.
Mark and Brenda Surprenant, 76 Dawson Place, new single-family home, garage, porch and patio, $541,500.
Kevin Krueger, N8505 and N8509 County Road C, cell tower and commercial building, $66,000.
Brian Haag, W4277 County Road Q, new single-family home and garage, $150,000.