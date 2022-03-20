 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 20

CITY OF LA CROSSE

NRE Properties LLC, 1213 Gohres St., roof, $6,000.

Riverland Investments LLC, 1106 Gillette St., roof, $10,000.

Douglas Farmer, 321 21st St. S., roof, $25,000.

Riverland Investments LLC, 504 Avon St., roof, $6,000.

Maggie Luers, 217 15th St. S., garage, $60,000.

Maggie Luers, 217 15th St. S., demolition.

Timothy Grant, 1827 Adams St., roof, $7,000.

Aquinas Catholic Schools Inc., 1319 Ferry St., roof, $95,830.

Kwik Trip, 2839 Darlin Court, sign, $14,000.

Rick Pfennig, 1815 East Ave. S., addition, $52,243.

Amber Viner, 2160 Green Bay St., garage, $52,890.

Kay Hayes, 710 North St., door, $1,603.

Kay Hayes, 710 North St., alteration, $750.

Goehner Investments I LLC, 805 State St., roof, $55,000.

320 Pearl LLC, 320 Pearl St., sign, $5,845.

Adam Tentis, 2027 King St., fence, $9,200.

Dawn Lamers, 1829 Prospect St., alteration, $5,000.

Scott Proksch, 4135 33rd St. S., alteration, $39,000.

BJJ Properties LLC, 1612 Lauderdale Place, sign, $6,115.

Vernon Area Rehabilitation Center, 3120 South Ave., sign, $10,910.

Nhia Vue, 911 Liberty St., roof, $13,000.

BJJ Properties LLC, 4115 Mormon Coulee Court, sign, $4,565.

Great River Homes LLC, 6015 River Run Road, alteration, $26,000.

Joseph and Ashley Noelke, 3228 Glendale Ave., fence, $4,000.

Stephanie Deveaux, 1015 Farnam St., fence, $1,700.

