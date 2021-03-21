 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 21
BUILDING PERMITS

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Donald Koel, 2617 Prospect St., fence, $1,500.

David Roellig, 2101 Winnebago St., deck, $200.

Jane Beissel, 2148 Ferry St., fence, $3,374.

City of La Crosse, 1512 Liberty St., garage, $10,000.

Deborah Simonis, 1303 West Ave. S., garage, $20,000.

Michael Rekow, 4310 Verchota St., fence, $8,728.

Alice Johnson, 1560 Chase St., garage, $34,655.

Crown Castle, 5211 Mormon Coulee Road, antenna, $15,000.

Debra Shaw, 1507 Prospect St., demolition.

Deborah Simonis, 1303 West Ave. S., demolition.

CrazyHorse LLC, 601 Third St. S., demolition.

Timothy Szobody, 1731 Liberty St., roof, $6,700.

Western Technical College, 411 Seventh St. N., roof, $499,500.

Marcia Walters, 1316 21st St. S., roof, $7,260.

Steven Nicolai, 224 Liberty St., roof, $25,000.

Donald Burkes, 1409 29th St. S., roof, $3,100.

Steven Nicolai, 300 Liberty St., roof, $60,000.

Aquinas Catholic Schools Inc., 315 11th ST. S., roof, $280,370.

Andrew Goehner, 1016 Avon St., roof, $6,100.

Robert Hare, 1633 Loomis St., roof, $3,414.

Stephen Rose, 431 Main St., roof, $28,100.

Green Bay Street Properties LLC, 1300 Green Bay St., sign, $1,200.

Badger Corrugating Corp, 1801 West Ave. S., sign, $1,400.

VSC Corporation, 1535 Losey Blvd. S., sign, $600.

Badger Corrugating Corp., 1801 West Ave. S., sign, $3,200.

City of La Crosse, 1512 Liberty St., new single-family home, $190,000.

Deborah Dobrunz, 2208 Sunrise Drive, addition, $22,500.

Riverland Investments LLC, 1823 Kane St., alteration, $5,000.

Jennifer Sherry, 2023 Adams St., alteration, $7,500.

CITY OF ONALASKA

BMO Harris, 1145 Main St., improvements.

Ben Martens, 405 Gordon Lane, improvement, $3,500.

Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Road, commercial remodel, $115,795.

Robert Ruprecht, 325 Larkspur Lane W., roof, $37,000.

Rich Bendel, 1605 Pine Ridge Drive, roof, $9,545.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Kevin and Brenda Gagermeier, W2268 County Road A, accessory building, $175,000.

Thomas and Sandra Poellinger, W4295 County Road MM, solar panel, $43,127.

Christopher and Mallory Yarolimek, W4917 Wolf Ridge Court, accessory building, $30,000.

Northern Land Holding LLC, N5650 County Road Z, new commercial building, $991,000.

Dennis and Dorothy Baumgartner, W3189 and W3191 Buol Road, solar panels, $48,009.

Paul and Kimberly Servais, W8024 Prairie Meadows St., accessory building, $20,000.

W&G Strupp Real Estate LLC, N6172 and N6176 County Road XX, new industrial building, $280,000.

