BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 27

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Main Street Renaissance Inc., 412 Main St., demolition.

Carole Anderson, 2129 Prospect St., fence, $3,500.

Kristi Ceason, 1542 Loomis St., fence, $2,700.

Annie Baumann, 2545 Madison Place, alteration, $40,000.

Daniel Ferguson, 515 Charles St., roof, $480.

Mark Halverson, 1603 Gillette St., demolition.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Theodore and Erin Vanderhorst, N5071 Green Coulee Lane, inground pool, $55,000.

Steven and Gloria Doyle, N5225 Hauser Road, cabin and deck, $35,000.

Christopher Birkeness, W7904 County Road ZB, accessory building, $40,000.

Lisa Fawcett, W7132 County Road Z, accessory building, $8,000.

Edward and Elaine Schmidt, N8327 MCWaine Drive, accessory building, $6,200.

Michael Sella, W7826 Prairie Lane Onalaska, new single-family home, $500,000.

Terry Carlson, W9-28 County Road ZB, garage, $30,000.

Peter Grundeman, W4511 County Road B, alteration to roof.

