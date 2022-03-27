La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 27

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Main Street Renaissance Inc., 412 Main St., demolition.
Carole Anderson, 2129 Prospect St., fence, $3,500.
Kristi Ceason, 1542 Loomis St., fence, $2,700.
Annie Baumann, 2545 Madison Place, alteration, $40,000.
Daniel Ferguson, 515 Charles St., roof, $480.
Mark Halverson, 1603 Gillette St., demolition.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Theodore and Erin Vanderhorst, N5071 Green Coulee Lane, inground pool, $55,000.
Steven and Gloria Doyle, N5225 Hauser Road, cabin and deck, $35,000.
Christopher Birkeness, W7904 County Road ZB, accessory building, $40,000.
Lisa Fawcett, W7132 County Road Z, accessory building, $8,000.
Edward and Elaine Schmidt, N8327 MCWaine Drive, accessory building, $6,200.
Michael Sella, W7826 Prairie Lane Onalaska, new single-family home, $500,000.
Terry Carlson, W9-28 County Road ZB, garage, $30,000.
Peter Grundeman, W4511 County Road B, alteration to roof.