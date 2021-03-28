 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 28
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 28

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Brenda Suprprenant, 76 Dawson Place, airport height.

Dennis Bissen, 3445 Peace St., fence, $7,188.

Leland Germanson, 415 Losey Blvd N., fence, $9,653.

Melvin Campbell, 1029 28th St. S., fence, $2,163.

Keith Molzahn, 2916 29th Court S., solar panel, $15,815.

Brad Skaer, 2700 Robinsdale Ave., fence, $5,000.

Michelle Hockersmith, 2422 Main St., solar panel, $27,000.

Angela Steigerwald, 832 23rd St. S., fence, $1,800.

Kwik Trip, 3305 Mormon Coulee Road, demolition.

Kwik Trip, 1910 Ward Ave., demolition.

Jamar of La Crosse LLC, 521 15th St. S., alteration, $1,150.

Terrance C. Herbst Revocable Trust, 1501 Rose St., roof, $62,100.

Stewart Ross, 108 24th St. S., $5,000.

John Wettstein, 920 Jackson St., roof, $7,120.

Calvin Chatten, 311 Rose St., roof, $7,325.

1330 Vine St. LLC, 1330 Vine St., roof, $7,000.

HNTPRK LLC, 406 Avon St., roof, $3,500.

Shamrock Properties LLC, 2226 Rose St., sign, $2,130.

Badger Corrugating Company, 1800 West Ave. S., sign, $21,685.

Badger Corrugating Corp., 1801 West Ave. S., sign, $2,300.

Cody Kenyon, 1218 Losey Blvd S., alteration, $8,000.

Matthew Binsfeld Revocable Living Trust, 1839 Cherokee Ave., alteration, $15,000.

HDMHolley LLC, 1316 27th St. S., alteration, $20,000.

Janelle Francksen, 2627 Hackberry Lane, alteration, $60,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Steven and Kimberly Blado, 4023 Mary Drive, home improvement, $17,352.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Debra Peterson and Bruce Swenson, W2990 Anderson Road, accessory building, $16,500.

John and Donna Thornsen, W585 Kirkeng Road, $15,000.

Jim and Anthony Dobson, W4018 Gills Coulee Road, accessory building, $6,000.

Kimberly and David Truchan, N8884 Fawn Meadow Lane, accessory building, $4,000.

Mark, Katherine and Michael Welander, W8081 County Road Z, deck, $3,100.

Erik and Amanda Jensen, W7881 Prairie Lane, pool and deck, $21,865.

