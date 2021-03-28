La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 28

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Brenda Suprprenant, 76 Dawson Place, airport height.
Dennis Bissen, 3445 Peace St., fence, $7,188.
Leland Germanson, 415 Losey Blvd N., fence, $9,653.
Melvin Campbell, 1029 28th St. S., fence, $2,163.
Keith Molzahn, 2916 29th Court S., solar panel, $15,815.
Brad Skaer, 2700 Robinsdale Ave., fence, $5,000.
Michelle Hockersmith, 2422 Main St., solar panel, $27,000.
Angela Steigerwald, 832 23rd St. S., fence, $1,800.
Kwik Trip, 3305 Mormon Coulee Road, demolition.
Kwik Trip, 1910 Ward Ave., demolition.
Jamar of La Crosse LLC, 521 15th St. S., alteration, $1,150.
Terrance C. Herbst Revocable Trust, 1501 Rose St., roof, $62,100.
Stewart Ross, 108 24th St. S., $5,000.
John Wettstein, 920 Jackson St., roof, $7,120.
Calvin Chatten, 311 Rose St., roof, $7,325.
1330 Vine St. LLC, 1330 Vine St., roof, $7,000.
HNTPRK LLC, 406 Avon St., roof, $3,500.
Shamrock Properties LLC, 2226 Rose St., sign, $2,130.
Badger Corrugating Company, 1800 West Ave. S., sign, $21,685.
Badger Corrugating Corp., 1801 West Ave. S., sign, $2,300.
Cody Kenyon, 1218 Losey Blvd S., alteration, $8,000.
Matthew Binsfeld Revocable Living Trust, 1839 Cherokee Ave., alteration, $15,000.
HDMHolley LLC, 1316 27th St. S., alteration, $20,000.
Janelle Francksen, 2627 Hackberry Lane, alteration, $60,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Steven and Kimberly Blado, 4023 Mary Drive, home improvement, $17,352.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Debra Peterson and Bruce Swenson, W2990 Anderson Road, accessory building, $16,500.
John and Donna Thornsen, W585 Kirkeng Road, $15,000.
Jim and Anthony Dobson, W4018 Gills Coulee Road, accessory building, $6,000.
Kimberly and David Truchan, N8884 Fawn Meadow Lane, accessory building, $4,000.
Mark, Katherine and Michael Welander, W8081 County Road Z, deck, $3,100.