La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 6

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Viterbo University Inc., 815 Viterbo Court, alteration, $15,000.
Andrew Goehner, 700 Third St. N., sign, $500.
Acre Four LLC, 3332 Commerce St., $6,000.
Scenic Center LLC, 115 Fifth Ave. S., sign, $2,100.
Jessica Stohr, 2010 Loomis St., alteration, $3,000.
Glen and Betty Wiemerslage, 2622 Hoeschler Drive, foundation, $2,976.
Kevin Weis, 614 Fifth Ave. S., alteration, $48,000.
City of La Crosse, 1320 Fifth Ave. S., detached garage, $15,000.
City of La Crosse, 1320 Fifth Ave. S., new single-family home, $200,000.
Matthew Banasik, 4506 Northbrook Road, roof, $16,661.
Atlantis Trust, 4200 Mormon Coulee Road, fence, $22,000.
Dorina Lukins, 434 23rd St. N., deck, $9,754.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Bruce and Barbara Friell, W7681 County Road ZB, shoreland structure, $9,307.
Robert Swartz Revocable Trust, N394 State Road 162, three-season porch, $45,137.
Northern Land Holding LLC, N5650 County Road Z, commercial building, $996,257.
Mark and Andrea Fritts, W6709 County Road T, solar panel, $20,080.