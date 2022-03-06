 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 6

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Viterbo University Inc., 815 Viterbo Court, alteration, $15,000.

Andrew Goehner, 700 Third St. N., sign, $500.

Acre Four LLC, 3332 Commerce St., $6,000.

Scenic Center LLC, 115 Fifth Ave. S., sign, $2,100.

Jessica Stohr, 2010 Loomis St., alteration, $3,000.

Glen and Betty Wiemerslage, 2622 Hoeschler Drive, foundation, $2,976.

Kevin Weis, 614 Fifth Ave. S., alteration, $48,000.

City of La Crosse, 1320 Fifth Ave. S., detached garage, $15,000.

City of La Crosse, 1320 Fifth Ave. S., new single-family home, $200,000.

Matthew Banasik, 4506 Northbrook Road, roof, $16,661.

Atlantis Trust, 4200 Mormon Coulee Road, fence, $22,000.

Dorina Lukins, 434 23rd St. N., deck, $9,754.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Bruce and Barbara Friell, W7681 County Road ZB, shoreland structure, $9,307.

Robert Swartz Revocable Trust, N394 State Road 162, three-season porch, $45,137.

Northern Land Holding LLC, N5650 County Road Z, commercial building, $996,257.

Mark and Andrea Fritts, W6709 County Road T, solar panel, $20,080.

