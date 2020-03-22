You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 22
BUILDING PERMITS

CITY OF LA CROSSE

CITY OF LA CROSSE

City of La Crosse, 1716 Avon St., garage, $10,000.

City of La Crosse, 2910 23rd St. S., garage, $10,000.

Nicholas Gutierrez, 1002 Fifth Ave. S., fence, $2,800.

Heather Furuseth, 1903 Losey Blvd. S., fence, $4,564.

The Fenigor Group, 1401 St. Andrew St., commercial alteration, $35,000.

Gateway Real Estate LLC, 1026 19th St. S., commercial alteration, $57,000.

Addis Phillip, 506 Main St., demolition.

Robert Coe, 2512 Hewitt St., roof, $4,575.

Virginia Nelson, 1332 Kane St., roof, $10,000.

Fleming Commercial Investments LLC, 2108 Sunrise Drive, roof, $5,500.

Pointe West Investments LLC, 901 State St., sign, $1,200.

River States Truck & Trailer Inc., 3959 Kinney Coulee Road N., sign, $285.

City of La Crosse, 1716 Avon St., new single-family home, $190,000.

Jason Powell, 1019 Ninth St. S., alteration, $4,740.

City of La Crosse, 2910 23rd St. S., new single-family home, $190,000.

Daniel Campbell, 2911 Mesa Grande Place, addition, $35,942.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Paul and Brooke Stanton, W4975 Chestnut Lane, new single-family home, $700,000.

Black Wolf Partners Revocable Trust, W1765 Willow Trail, new single-family home, $800,000.

Beaver Properties LLC, N6880 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $300,000.

Diana Swim and Theodore Yankee, N4967 Moos Road, addition, $36,000.

Robert and Ruth Keil, N3428 Smith Valley Road, accessory building, $4,000.

Charles Kastello Jr. and Dawn Simcakoski, W8057 Prairie Meadows St., accessory, $20,000.

Mark and Nicole Roberts, W8025 County Road Z, new single-family home, $160,000.

