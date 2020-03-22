La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 22

CITY OF LA CROSSE
City of La Crosse, 1716 Avon St., garage, $10,000.
City of La Crosse, 2910 23rd St. S., garage, $10,000.
Nicholas Gutierrez, 1002 Fifth Ave. S., fence, $2,800.
Heather Furuseth, 1903 Losey Blvd. S., fence, $4,564.
The Fenigor Group, 1401 St. Andrew St., commercial alteration, $35,000.
Gateway Real Estate LLC, 1026 19th St. S., commercial alteration, $57,000.
Addis Phillip, 506 Main St., demolition.
Robert Coe, 2512 Hewitt St., roof, $4,575.
Virginia Nelson, 1332 Kane St., roof, $10,000.
Fleming Commercial Investments LLC, 2108 Sunrise Drive, roof, $5,500.
Pointe West Investments LLC, 901 State St., sign, $1,200.
River States Truck & Trailer Inc., 3959 Kinney Coulee Road N., sign, $285.
City of La Crosse, 1716 Avon St., new single-family home, $190,000.
Jason Powell, 1019 Ninth St. S., alteration, $4,740.
City of La Crosse, 2910 23rd St. S., new single-family home, $190,000.
Daniel Campbell, 2911 Mesa Grande Place, addition, $35,942.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Paul and Brooke Stanton, W4975 Chestnut Lane, new single-family home, $700,000.
Black Wolf Partners Revocable Trust, W1765 Willow Trail, new single-family home, $800,000.
Beaver Properties LLC, N6880 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $300,000.
Diana Swim and Theodore Yankee, N4967 Moos Road, addition, $36,000.
Robert and Ruth Keil, N3428 Smith Valley Road, accessory building, $4,000.
Charles Kastello Jr. and Dawn Simcakoski, W8057 Prairie Meadows St., accessory, $20,000.
Mark and Nicole Roberts, W8025 County Road Z, new single-family home, $160,000.