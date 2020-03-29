La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 29

The impacts of coronavirus are being felt across the globe, and while we fear for our health, our family’s health, and the financial impact, we’re also isolated at home. Staying in touch with loved ones over the phone might help ease our anxieties, but there’s something even more comforting about seeing their face while we talk to them. Facebook Portal’s smart video calling screen is one of the best ways to chat while you keep your distance and protect older or at risk relatives from exposure.