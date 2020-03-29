You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 29
BUILDING PERMITS

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Matthew Dubois, 4648 Juniper St., fence, $2,831.

City of La Crosse, 2401 15th St. S., parking lot, $150,000.

La Crosse VA LLC, 4000 State Road 16, commercial alteration, $3,731,988.

La Crosse County Solid Waste, 300 Fourth St. N., demolition.

WS Investments LLC, 525 Kane St., demolition.

Spies Construction LLC, 3042 27th ST. S., foundation, $20,000.

City of La Crosse, 2401 15th St. S., new institution, $2,955,000.

Mary Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., alteration, $55,000.

Emily Crook, 115 20th St. S., roof, $2,600.

Dees Properties LLC, 419 Fourth St. N., sign, $3,025.

Chris Lashorne, 425 28th St. S., alteration, $35,000.

Shane Rolff, 2049 31st St. S., alteration, $3,000.

Frank Thorton, 5908 Robil Court W., new single-family home, $285,000.

Diane Christopherson, 2210 Denton St., alteration, $25,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Robert de Bauche, 1105 Lauderdale Place, addition, $30,000.

Cathleen Ulmer, 408 Fourth Ave. S., roof, $4,100.

Larry Pohja, 626 Gilster St., remodel, $11,000.

James Vance, 309 Larch Ave., roof, $3,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Ricky Laseure, N6006 Prairie Drive, deck, $500.

Jed and Kelly Olson, 3401 Farnam St., addition and solar panel, $75,000.

