La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 29

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Matthew Dubois, 4648 Juniper St., fence, $2,831.
City of La Crosse, 2401 15th St. S., parking lot, $150,000.
La Crosse VA LLC, 4000 State Road 16, commercial alteration, $3,731,988.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 300 Fourth St. N., demolition.
WS Investments LLC, 525 Kane St., demolition.
Spies Construction LLC, 3042 27th ST. S., foundation, $20,000.
City of La Crosse, 2401 15th St. S., new institution, $2,955,000.
Mary Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., alteration, $55,000.
Emily Crook, 115 20th St. S., roof, $2,600.
Dees Properties LLC, 419 Fourth St. N., sign, $3,025.
Chris Lashorne, 425 28th St. S., alteration, $35,000.
Shane Rolff, 2049 31st St. S., alteration, $3,000.
Frank Thorton, 5908 Robil Court W., new single-family home, $285,000.
Diane Christopherson, 2210 Denton St., alteration, $25,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Robert de Bauche, 1105 Lauderdale Place, addition, $30,000.
Cathleen Ulmer, 408 Fourth Ave. S., roof, $4,100.
Larry Pohja, 626 Gilster St., remodel, $11,000.
James Vance, 309 Larch Ave., roof, $3,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Ricky Laseure, N6006 Prairie Drive, deck, $500.
Jed and Kelly Olson, 3401 Farnam St., addition and solar panel, $75,000.
